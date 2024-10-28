President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/18/president-sheikh-mohamed-to-make-official-visit-to-russia-on-monday/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> reiterated the UAE's efforts to build on the historical ties with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vietnam/" target="_blank">Vietnam</a> during his talks with the country's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at Qasr Al Watan in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a>. Mr Chinh, who is on an official visit to the UAE, also expressed the hope that the two countries will continue to develop their relations as they have since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1993. During the talks, the leaders explored new opportunities for economic and trade partnerships and to strengthen co-operation across sectors like culture and renewable energy, among others. Sheikh Mohamed highlighted how non-oil trade between the UAE and Vietnam touched $12.12 billion last year, marking a 38.7 per cent increase compared to 2022, and reaffirmed the UAE's pledge, as a sectoral dialogue partner with the ASEAN bloc, to enhance economic relations. The leaders also “exchanged views on several regional and international issues” and emphasised their “commitment to promoting peace and stability through diplomatic solutions and peaceful initiatives”, state news agency Wam reported. Later, a luncheon was held in honour of Mr Chinh and his accompanying delegation. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/23/sheikh-mohammed-approves-dh10-billion-for-dubai-exhibition-centre-at-expo-city/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) between UAE and Vietnam. He highlighted Vietnam's status as the UAE's "largest trading partner in the region", pointing to the growth in non-oil trade between the two countries, which grew by 38 per cent between 2022-2023 to more than $12 billion last year. "Our national companies such as Dubai Ports World, Mubadala and Borouge are managing huge investments in Vietnam," he added. Sheikh Mohammed commended the President for "continuing to build unprecedented economic bridges" across the globe. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mansour-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed</a>, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, led the official reception held for Mr Chinh earlier in the day. The ceremony featured a 21-gun salute and the performance of the Vietnamese national anthem.