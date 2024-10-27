The direction of America's climate change strategy will be decided by the US election battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Reuters
The direction of America's climate change strategy will be decided by the US election battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Reuters

News

UAE

Trump or Harris? Uncertain US political climate looms over Cop29

America's climate strategy at a crossroads as nation prepares to go to polls just days before crunch Baku talks begin

John Dennehy
John Dennehy

October 27, 2024