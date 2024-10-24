A Closer Look: Why are new houses in Dubai getting smaller?

<b>In A Closer Look, </b><i><b>The National</b></i><b> provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week</b> Dubai's population is forecast to reach five million by 2030, and the housing market is responding. There is now a record divergence between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/22/chart-of-the-week-dubai-homes-are-getting-smaller-while-property-prices-increase/" target="_blank">home sizes and property prices</a>. In 2024, the average home is more than <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/property/2024/10/20/dubais-new-homes-are-getting-smaller-thats-both-bad-and-good/" target="_blank">600 square feet smaller</a> than it was three years ago. But what is causing Dubai’s shift towards smaller homes? Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to <i>The National</i>'s Hala Nasar to find out. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/10/24/can-you-buy-or-rent-property-in-the-uae-without-an-estate-agent/"><b>Can you buy or rent property in the UAE without an estate agent?</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/10/09/uae-homeowners-use-equity-release-loans-to-buy-more-properties/"><b>UAE homeowners use equity release loans to buy more properties</b></a>