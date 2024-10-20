Sarah Kurukci and her fiancé Mahmoud Obeid at their home in Rukan Tower, Dubailand. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Dubai’s new homes are getting smaller – that's both bad and good

Developers are delivering more compact new builds, but that keeps homes affordable, say real estate agents

