UAE visa amnesty: No extension planned to October 31 deadline

People who have overstayed their visas in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">the UAE</a> are being encouraged to regularise their status, after authorities confirmed the October 31 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/24/uae-visa-amnesty-exit-pass/" target="_blank">amnesty deadline</a> would not be extended. Residents and those who stayed after their visit visa expired face potential penalties if they fail to comply with UAE<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/02/dont-book-flight-tickets-until-you-receive-exit-pass-uae-amnesty-seekers-told/" target="_blank"> immigration laws</a>. Those affected have been urged to take advantage of the amnesty period. “There will be no extension of the deadline after October 31,” said Maj Gen Sultan Al Nuaimi, director general of residency and foreigners affairs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP). “Overstayers should benefit from the initiative to avoid any consequences. There will be extensive inspection campaigns on November 1 this year in collaboration with the relevant authorities to crack down [on] visa violators in the UAE.” The two-month amnesty initiative was launched on September 1. It offers people on expired visas an opportunity to claim amnesty and either update their documents by finding employment, or leave the country without fear of reprisals, including any overstay fees being waived. Maj Gen Al Nuaimi said the authority was identifying locations “such as in companies, industrial areas and labour camps” for checks for people without valid visas following the deadline. He said penalty fines will automatically activate in the immigration system by the end of this month. “Overstayers have 23 days to either leave without [a] ban or to get a job and be issued new residency to live legally in the UAE,” he said in a statement. More than 27,173 people had benefited from the amnesty in Dubai by September 24, the emirate's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs said. According to the figures, 19,772 people had their status legalised and 7,401 were given exit passes at 86 Amer centres. Previously, amnesty seekers had 14 days from when an exit pass was issued to put their papers in order and leave the Emirates. People with one-month validity on their passports will also be allowed to apply for amnesty, authorities have announced. The amendment will only be valid until October 31. The ICP said the earlier requirement of at least six months of validity had been changed as many embassies are taking weeks to process new passports and renew travel documents. In Abu Dhabi, people can apply at ICP centres in Al Dhafra, Sweihan, Al Maqam and Al Shahamah, and private typing centres recognised by the ICP. Typing centres typically perform administrative services, including application submissions. In Dubai, amnesty services will be provided at its Amer service centres, and the centre for immigration violators in Al Awir. Amnesty applications can be made at ICP centres throughout the rest of the Emirates. Service centres will operate daily throughout the amnesty period, from 8am to 8pm.