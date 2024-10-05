UAE invites UN to review 'irrefutable evidence' of Sudan army attack on ambassador's residence

The UAE has invited the UN to review evidence that it says "irrefutably" proves the Sudanese Army carried out a targeted strike on the residence of its ambassador in Khartoum.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday a "heinous" attack conducted by a military aircraft resulted in extensive damage to the building. The Sudanese army denied responsibility, instead blaming the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces started in April 2023. About 25 million people, half of the country’s population, require aid, and about eight million have fled their homes, the UN said. At least 150,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

Salem Al Jaberi, Assistant Minister for Security and Military Affairs, said the incident was a "blatant violation of the fundamental principle of diplomatic premises' inviolability", in comments shared by state news agency Wam on Friday.

He stressed the existence of pictures and other evidence served to undermine "the false narrative promoted by the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Armed Forces".

Mr Al Jaberi said the Sudanese armed forces had "persistently attempted to evade legal and moral accountability for the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Sudan resulting from this conflict".

He emphasised that the Emirates remained committed to working towards a peaceful solution to the conflict. He also invited UN experts to review the evidence and examine the damage caused by the attack.

Mr Al Jaberi expressed appreciation to the more than 100 countries and international organisations that have condemned the attack.

