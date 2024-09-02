Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid sends urgent relief supplies to support Sudan

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, directed for urgent relief supplies to be sent to Ndjamena, the capital of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/08/new-uae-field-hospital-set-up-in-chad-to-support-sudanese-refugees/" target="_blank">Chad</a>, on Saturday. The aid, intended to support the people of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sudan/" target="_blank">Sudan</a>, was delivered via a Boeing 747 cargo flight and was sent in response to the escalating humanitarian crisis in that country. The aircraft, which departed from Al Maktoum International Airport at 9am on Saturday, carried 90 tonnes of medical supplies, shelter materials and relief items provided by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/who/" target="_blank">World Health Organisation</a> and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. These resources are expected to support more than 70,000 Sudanese people, alleviating their suffering and safeguarding lives in the region. The cost of the airlift, amounting to $405,000, was fully funded by the Dubai Humanitarian initiative's Global Humanitarian Impact Fund, under the guidance of Sheikh Mohammed. Giuseppe Saba, chief executive of of Dubai Humanitarian, said: “In these critical moments, the speed of our response can mean the difference between life and death. Our ability to mobilise and deliver aid quickly is a testament to the strong partnerships and unwavering support from the leadership of Dubai.“ News of the relief flight comes after it was announced that the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/31/sudan-crisis-uae-provides-7m-to-unicef-for-vital-aid-efforts/" target="_blank">UAE will provide $7 million </a>in support for critical humanitarian efforts in Sudan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs agreed with the UN children’s fund to provide the funds which underlines the nation's commitment to alleviating the humanitarian crises in these countries, state news agency Wam reported. It was agreed that $6 million will go towards Unicef’s activities in Sudan, and $1 million in neighbouring country South Sudan. Civil war has raged in Sudan for more than a year and forced more than six million people, half of whom are children, to leave their homes. It is thought about 13.6 million children currently need urgent assistance. Over the past decade, the UAE has provided more than $3.5 billion in aid to the Sudanese people. Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2023, the UAE has provided $230 million in humanitarian aid and dispatched 159 relief flights, delivering more than 10,000 tonnes of food, medical, and relief supplies. Additionally, the UAE has built two field hospitals in Chad, which have provided medical treatment to more than 45,000 people. The country in April also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/17/uae-pledges-100-million-in-humanitarian-aid-to-sudan/" target="_blank">committed $100m</a> to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and its neighbouring nations.