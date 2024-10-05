Authorities warn that drivers under the influence of drugs, even prescribed medication, face stiff penalties. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Authorities warn that drivers under the influence of drugs, even prescribed medication, face stiff penalties. Chris Whiteoak / The National

News

UAE

Motorists warned against driving after taking drugs as cases hit 240 in Dubai this year

Taking prescription medication and driving is still illegal, warns senior figure from Dubai Traffic Prosecution

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

October 05, 2024