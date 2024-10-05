Motorists warned against driving after taking drugs as cases hit 240 in Dubai this year

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/20/driver-in-dubai-arrested-for-speeding-at-220kph-on-e311-motorway/" target="_blank">Dubai motorists</a> have been warned against driving under the influence of drugs, after 240 cases were recorded so far this year. Authorities will show zero tolerance towards drivers breaching <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/13/accident-free-day-2024/" target="_blank">traffic laws</a>, and offenders will receive the harshest penalties, warned Dubai Traffic Prosecution. Official figures showed there were 240 cases of driving under the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/08/12/police-investigating-anne-heche-for-driving-under-influence-of-drugs-after-car-crash/" target="_blank">influence of drugs</a> this year to the end of September, compared to 274 cases in 2023. “Motorists shouldn’t drive vehicles under the influence of drugs or prescribed medication that cause drowsiness as it may affect their judgment,” said Salah Bu Farousha, prosecutor with Dubai Traffic Prosecution. The warning follows the recent sentencing of a motorist to two years in prison, with a Dh100,000 fine, for driving under the influence of drugs. Mr Bu Farousha said Dubai Traffic Court also ordered the suspension of the driver’s licence for one year to be followed by deportation. The court prohibited the motorist from wiring or depositing any money to others, either personally or through someone else, without the permission of the UAE Central Bank for two years after the completion of the sentence. The motorist, whose details were not disclosed, was caught while driving a vehicle without insurance in August this year. He was stopped at a checkpoint in the Al Warqa area after police became suspicious about his behaviour. Tests and investigations found that he had a criminal record for similar incidents and that he was driving under the influence of drugs, added Mr Bu Farousha. The driver was charged with drugs consumption, driving under the influence of drugs, driving a vehicle without insurance and without renewing registration. “We called upon the court to punish him with the toughest punishment as he committed similar incidents in the past,” he said. Legal adviser Mohammed Najeeb told <i>The National</i> that driving under the influence of drugs is a crime even if the motorist has a prescribed medication. “Some people believe possessing a prescription allows them to drive, unaware that they are endangering the safety of others,” Mr Najeeb said. “Motorists should check with doctors if it is safe or not to drive with prescribed drugs.” Cases fall under the Federal Traffic Law and motorists caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol risk having their licence suspended for one year. The fine and jail time is determined by the traffic court. “The punishment is not limited to traffic laws,” Mr Najeeb added. “The motorist can also be charged with endangering the lives of others. Additionally, the Anti-Narcotics Law applies which can lead to harsher penalties for those involved in these crimes, with fines reaching up to Dh100,000 or imprisonment.” In November, Dubai Traffic Court sentenced a 41-year-old motorist to two years in prison and suspended his driving licence for six months after he caused accidents while driving under the influence of drugs. The driver had abruptly swerved and collided with another vehicle, injuring both the driver and a passenger. Officers at the scene noticed the motorist's unusual behaviour, and a forensic report later confirmed he was under the influence of drugs.