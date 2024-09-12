Sheikh Mohammed marks success of centre developing leaders of tomorrow

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/09/sheikh-mohammed-announces-plans-for-national-university-of-dubai/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has hailed the achievements of a centre he founded to help shape the nation's leaders of tomorrow at a ceremony marking its 20th anniversary. He said the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-calls-for-fresh-blood-to-join-leadership-programme-1.913317" target="_blank">Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development</a> (MBRCLD) served as a “crucible for excellence” which had prepared hundreds of Emiratis for key roles. Since its establishment, the centre has launched 14 programmes aimed at harnessing the abilities of citizens, including government and executive leader programmes and a young leaders scheme. “For two decades, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development has been a crucible for excellence, graduating over 850 Emirati leaders who now hold vital positions across various sectors,” Sheikh Mohammed was reported as saying by Dubai Media Office. The celebration at Dubai World Trade Centre was also attended by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/11/sheikh-hamdan-launches-unified-dubai-population-registry/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of the emirate's Executive Council, along with a number of dignitaries and senior officials. The event concluded with the latest class of 106 graduates from various programmes being honoured. “Today, we celebrate a new generation of exceptional leaders, empowered to shape the future with their vision and dedication,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “We eagerly anticipate their contributions to their respective fields and are confident in their ability to guide our nation toward an even brighter and more prosperous future. “We remain committed to developing comprehensive programmes that nurture a generation of proactive and courageous leaders – leaders who can transform challenges into opportunities, pioneer innovative solutions, and ensure our nation remains at the forefront of progress.” Mohammed Al Gergawi, chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed, said the Dubai Ruler's vision was integral to the continued success of the centre. “MBRCLD stands as an inspiring model for nurturing national talent while honing leadership skills to meet evolving challenges and seize future opportunities,” he said. Graduates have gone on to hold influential positions, significantly contributing to the UAE's development and progress. Among them are seven government ministers, 10 undersecretaries, 17 directors general, and 89 executive and deputy executive directors. The centre works with top international universities and leadership institutes to deliver a platform for success for Emiratis. Its latest programmes focus on emerging global trends, such as humanitarian leadership in crisis and decentralised leadership.