Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Bahrain's King Hamad in Abu Dhabi

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/07/15/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-takes-a-trip-on-dubai-metro/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met King Hamad of Bahrain in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The leaders met at the Bahraini monarch's residence in the UAE capital. They spoke about the growth in co-operation between the two nations across various sectors, underscoring efforts to bolster the development of both countries and drive greater prosperity, state news agency Wam reported. “Our relationship with Bahrain and its King is long-standing, personal, and profound,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on social media platform X. “He is an unwavering friend, a steadfast supporter, and a brother whose affection and closeness only grow stronger with time.” King Hamad flew in to Abu Dhabi on Monday for a private visit and was received on arrival at the airport by President Sheikh Mohamed.