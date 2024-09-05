Bahrain pardons 457 prisoners to mark 25 years of King Hamad's rule

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2024/02/16/uae-president-discusses-regional-security-with-king-of-bahrain/" target="_blank">Bahrain's King Hamad</a> has pardoned 457 prisoners as Manama on Thursday celebrated his 25th anniversary as the nation’s ruler. The king's royal amnesty was aimed at fostering "social cohesion" and to celebrate his Silver Jubilee on throne, the official Bahrain News Agency said late on Wednesday. King Hamad ruled Bahrain first as its emir in 1999 before the country became a kingdom in 2002. “The royal pardon aims to ensure the well-being of inmates and their families, providing them with an opportunity to reintegrate into society as law-abiding citizens contributing to the kingdom’s progress and prosperity,” said the agency, quoting Ghada Hameed Habib, chairwoman of the Prisoners and Detainees Rights Commission. It is the second major amnesty by King Hamad in months. Five months ago<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2024/04/08/bahrains-king-pardons-1584-inmates-before-eid-al-fitr/" target="_blank"> more than 1,500 inmates </a>were pardoned, the biggest in years. Videos shared on social media showed tearful reunions in a courtyard outside Jau prison, where women waited to see their sons and husbands among those freed. Leaders in Gulf countries, including the UAE, traditionally <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2024/03/29/gcc-emphasises-diplomacy-in-its-first-unified-vision-for-regional-security/" target="_blank">issue pardons</a> as a sign of compassion on major holidays and events, such as Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.