Bahrain's King pardons more than 1,500 prisoners for Eid Al Fitr

Bahrain's King Hamad has issued a decree to pardon 1,584 inmates before Eid Al Fitr.

The announcement also coincides with the silver jubilee of the monarch's accession to the throne. The prisoners to receive pardons had all been found guilty in riot and criminal cases.

"Marking the silver jubilee of His Majesty’s accession to the throne and on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, issued a royal decree pardoning inmates who have been convicted for riot and criminal cases," the National Communication Centre said in a statement on Monday.

The decree "aims to strike a balance between retribution and the humanitarian and social circumstances of the convicted inmates".

"It offers the opportunity for positive reintegration into society, promoting the values of human rights in line with the kingdom’s approach in this regard," the statement added.

Leaders in Gulf countries, including the UAE, traditionally issue pardons as a sign of compassion on major holidays and events, such as Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

King Hamad has ruled Bahrain since February 14, 2002. The Rulers of the Emirates last month sent congratulatory messages to mark the silver jubilee of his accession.