President Sheikh Mohamed meets leader of Democratic Republic of the Congo

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday held talks with Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, aimed at further bolstering ties between the nations.

The meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, part of Mr Tshisekedi's working visit to the UAE, centred on efforts to strengthen partnerships in key areas such as the economy, trade, investment and renewable energy.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to furthering co-operation with African countries, to promote development, stability and prosperity across the continent, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Tshisekedi expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's support of his country and its broader humanitarian initiatives in Africa.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a delegation accompanying the Congolese president.

These high-level discussions came after Sheikh Mohamed met Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank Group, in the capital on Monday.

Sheikh Mohamed set out the UAE's desire to deepen its economic and investment ties with Africa.

