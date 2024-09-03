President Sheikh Mohamed meets head of African Development Bank Group

President Sheikh Mohamed held talks on Tuesday with Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank Group (ADBG).
The two men reviewed efforts to bolster co-operation between the Emirates and the financial organisation during the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's commitment to deepening its economic and investment ties with Africa, with the aim of boosting mutual growth and prosperity, the state news agency Wam reported.
Mr Adesina expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's continued work to advance development across Africa.
He also highlighted the partnerships in place between the ADBG and UAE institutions.
The meeting was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence.
