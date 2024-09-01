UAE President meets with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to discuss national trends

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> met with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, on Sunday. The two met in Dubai at the Al Marmoum Rest House and discussed the latest national trends and developments. “Today I met my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, in Dubai at the Al Marmoum Rest House,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X. “Meeting the President of the State is a good meeting for the country and its citizens. We discussed a group of new national trends and deliberated on the most important developments and changes on the local and international arenas. “We enjoyed the visit, love brought us together, friendship increased, and souls were adorned by this meeting. May God protect him, the homeland and the citizens.” The UAE leaders meet regularly. In May, they met to discuss the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/14/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">nation’s progress</a> and explored ways to advance sustainable growth, state news agency Wam reported.