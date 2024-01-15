UAE leaders congratulate Congo's President Tshisekedi on landslide re-election

President Sheikh Mohamed has congratulated Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on his election victory.

Sheikh Mohamed sent a telegram with well wishes on Monday, Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President of the UAE and Deputy Prime Minister, sent similar congratulatory messages.

Mr Tshisekedi won a second term as president of the Democratic Republic of Congo in a landslide on Sunday, after he won 73 per cent of the vote in a single-round presidential ballot. Turnout was 43 per cent.

The UDPS party won 66 seats in the December parliamentary election, placing it ahead of 44 other parties that won one or more seats in the 500-member house.

The results enable Mr Tshisekedi to maintain his ruling big-tent Sacred Union coalition, giving him the majority needed to name a new government.

The UAE and the Republic of Congo have a strong non-oil trade relationship.

The Republic of Congo is the UAE's 12th-largest trading partner among non-Arab African countries. The Emirates is the Republic of Congo's eighth-largest export market and 13th-biggest import market, as per 2022's official data.

The Emirates also accounts for about 72 per cent of the Republic of Congo's non-oil trade with Arab countries.

Last month, the two nations concluded the terms of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) to boost trade and investment, and build stronger ties.

The deal also builds on growing bilateral co-operation between the two countries.