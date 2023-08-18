President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Ethiopia on official visit

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Ethiopia on Friday on an official visit.

Sheikh Mohamed was greeted by Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, after touching down at Bole Addis Ababa International Airport, in the country's capital of Addis Ababa.

An official reception ceremony was held for the UAE head of state, in which national anthems of both countries were played and a guard of honour was formed, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed received a colourful welcome to the African country as a group of children chanted greetings, while waving the flags of both nations.

The visit is aimed at further bolstering ties between the friendly countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and a high-level Emirati delegation will hold a series of talks to explore opportunities in key sectors such as agriculture, food security, energy, trade, investment, technology, and others.

Read More Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopia's prime minister in Abu Dhabi

The visiting delegation includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nayhan, Minister of trade and Mohamed Al Rashdi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia.

From the Ethiopian side, the reception was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials.

Mr Ahmed met with Sheikh Mohamed, in his previous capacity of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, during an official trip to the Emirates in January 2022.

Building on historic ties

The UAE and Ethiopia enjoy a long-standing friendship which spans several decades.

Sheikh Mohamed's trip reflects the strength of those relations, Wam reported.

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Ethiopian Prime Minister, Meles Zenawi, established firm foundations for the partnership.

The two sides have forged close links in the years since, buoyed by the opening of the Ethiopian Consulate in the UAE in 2004, followed by the UAE Embassy in Addis Ababa in July 2010 and the Ethiopian Embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2014.

The UAE-Ethiopian Joint Committee serves as a platform to bolster bilateral ties and enhance co-operation in a variety of fields.

The UAE supports efforts to deliver peace and stability in Ethiopia and has provided more than $5 billion of aid to encourage the nation's development.

In 2022, the value of non-oil trade between the allies reached $1.4 billion.

The Emirates has invested $2.9 billion in various Ethiopian sectors, including pharmaceuticals, aluminium, food and beverages, and chemicals.

A major UAE initiative has this week been praised for improving lives after boosting access to safe drinking water for 9,000 people in Ethiopia.

Beyond2020, a humanitarian drive supported by local and international organisations, installed six shallow wells with solar pumps to serve three needy villages in the Dirashe district of the African country.

The assistance aims to reduce incidents of waterborne disease and enhance overall health.

The Beyond2020 scheme was launched by the UAE's Zayed Sustainability Prize to provide sustainable solutions for urgent challenges faced by vulnerable communities around the world.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, who is part of Sheikh Mohamed's delegation in Ethiopia, underlined the importance of ensuring access to clean drinking water for all.

"As we continue to push towards a more sustainable and equitable world, access to safe water remains a fundamental human right," he said.

"Beyond2020 and its partners are delighted to have been able to improve the livelihoods of three communities in Ethiopia by providing them with access to this essential resource."