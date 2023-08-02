President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Jordan on official visit

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Jordan on Wednesday for the start of an official visit.

The UAE leader was greeted by King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah at Marka International Airport in Amman.

The welcoming party also included Jordanian Prime Minister Dr Bishr Al Khasawneh, Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of senior officials.

An official reception was held for the visiting head of state, including a guard of honour and renditions of the national anthems of the UAE and Jordan.

Earlier, the plane carrying Sheikh Mohamed was met by aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, which escorted the presidential flight until its arrival in the Jordanian capital.

Sheikh Mohamed's delegation includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed's trip will serve to further bolster long-standing ties between the Gulf neighbours.

In April, President Sheikh Mohamed held an iftar banquet in honour of King Abdullah.

The UAE leader hosted the visiting monarch and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah at Al Bateen Palace.

King Abdullah regularly visits the UAE to help cement links between the allies.

He made an official visit to Abu Dhabi in November, where he was again greeted by Sheikh Mohamed at Al Bateen Airport on arrival.

In June, King Abdullah had talks with Sheikh Mohamed at Al Shati Palace.

The two leaders reviewed opportunities for developing links in political, economic, investment and developmental fields.

King Abdullah also visited the UAE in February 2022 with his wife Queen Rania.