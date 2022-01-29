Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopia's prime minister in Abu Dhabi

Abiy Ahmed was accorded an official reception on his arrival

The National
Jan 29, 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, welcomed Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, to Abu Dhabi on an official visit to the UAE.

Mr Ahmed was accorded an official reception on his arrival, where the national anthems of the UAE and Ethiopia were played, followed by a 21-gun salute, state news agency Wam reported.

Read More
UAE delivers ambulances and aid to Ethiopia

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, were also among the welcoming party.

Mr Ahmed was accompanied by several members of Ethiopia's Cabinet, including the ministers for foreign affairs and defence.

Updated: January 29th 2022, 12:38 PM
Abiy AhmedEthiopiaSheikh Mohamed bin ZayedAbu Dhabi
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopia's prime minister in Abu DhabiStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Public Prosecution to issue fines of up to Dh500,000 for illegal use of personal data
An image that illustrates this article Family rescued by Dubai Police after yacht breaks down in rough waters
An image that illustrates this article UK footballer dies from heart attack while playing in Dubai