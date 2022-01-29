Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopia's prime minister in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, welcomed Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, to Abu Dhabi on an official visit to the UAE.

Mr Ahmed was accorded an official reception on his arrival, where the national anthems of the UAE and Ethiopia were played, followed by a 21-gun salute, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, were also among the welcoming party.

Mr Ahmed was accompanied by several members of Ethiopia's Cabinet, including the ministers for foreign affairs and defence.