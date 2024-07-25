Chilean President to begin official UAE visit on Monday

Gabriel Boric, President of Chile, will begin an official visit to the UAE on Monday.

It is the first visit by a Chilean president since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1978.

Mr Boric will meet President Sheikh Mohamed and discussions are set to focus on economic, commercial and developmental sectors, state news agency Wam reported.

The two countries concluded a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement earlier this year.

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Alberto van Klaveren, Chile's Foreign Minister, signed a joint statement announcing the successful conclusion of negotiations in April.

The agreement marked a significant milestone within the UAE's Cepa programme, which aims to raise the value of the country's non-oil foreign trade to Dh4 trillion by 2031.

