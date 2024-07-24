President Sheikh Mohamed thanks supporters of Abu Dhabi charity initiatives

President Sheikh Mohamed has paid tribute to a number of contributors for their support of programmes and initiatives managed by the Authority of Social Contribution, better known as Ma’an, in 2023.

Individual and corporate efforts were honoured, recognising their promotion of philanthropy, humanitarianism and volunteerism, at a ceremony at Qasr Al Bahr attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all recognised people and institutions, highlighting how these contributions represent the spirit of generosity in UAE society, state news agency Wam reported.

He added that their work supports the national vision of strengthening and sustaining community solidarity for current and future generations.

Since its inception in 2019, Ma'an has channelled Dh370.4 million into socially prioritised projects across key sectors such as health care, education, environment, infrastructure and community services.

These initiatives have positively affected more than 800,000 people through 153 community projects.

Ma’an collaborates with public and private sector partners, as well as third-sector entities, to direct and channel community contributions towards initiatives and programmes that address the social priorities set by the Department of Community Development.

The aim is to improve the quality of life across the Abu Dhabi community.

