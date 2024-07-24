President Sheikh Mohamed thanks supporters of Abu Dhabi charity initiatives

President Sheikh Mohamed has paid tribute to a number of contributors for their support of programmes and initiatives managed by the Authority of Social Contribution, better known as Ma’an, in 2023.
Individual and corporate efforts were honoured, recognising their promotion of philanthropy, humanitarianism and volunteerism, at a ceremony at Qasr Al Bahr attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all recognised people and institutions, highlighting how these contributions represent the spirit of generosity in UAE society, state news agency Wam reported.
He added that their work supports the national vision of strengthening and sustaining community solidarity for current and future generations.
Since its inception in 2019, Ma'an has channelled Dh370.4 million into socially prioritised projects across key sectors such as health care, education, environment, infrastructure and community services.
These initiatives have positively affected more than 800,000 people through 153 community projects.
Ma’an collaborates with public and private sector partners, as well as third-sector entities, to direct and channel community contributions towards initiatives and programmes that address the social priorities set by the Department of Community Development.
The aim is to improve the quality of life across the Abu Dhabi community.
England-South Africa Test series
1st Test England win by 211 runs at Lord's, London
2nd Test South Africa win by 340 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
3rd Test July 27-31 at The Oval, London
4th Test August 4-8 at Old Trafford, Manchester
MORE ON IRAN'S PROXY WARS
Confirmed bouts (more to be added)
Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov
Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque
Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson
Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera
Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez
Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.
Herc's Adventures
Developer: Big Ape Productions
Publisher: LucasArts
Console: PlayStation 1 & 5, Sega Saturn
Rating: 4/5
Points to remember
- Debate the issue, don't attack the person
- Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground
- Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.
- Listen actively without interrupting
- Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions
Zayed Sustainability Prize
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto
Fuel consumption: 10.5L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh129,999 (VX Luxury); from Dh149,999 (VX Black Gold)
COMPANY PROFILE
Company name: BorrowMe (BorrowMe.com)
Date started: August 2021
Founder: Nour Sabri
Based: Dubai, UAE
Sector: E-commerce / Marketplace
Size: Two employees
Funding stage: Seed investment
Initial investment: $200,000
Investors: Amr Manaa (director, PwC Middle East)
Company Profile
Company name: Namara
Started: June 2022
Founder: Mohammed Alnamara
Based: Dubai
Sector: Microfinance
Current number of staff: 16
Investment stage: Series A
Investors: Family offices