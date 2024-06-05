President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Emir of Kuwait over new Crown Prince

President Sheikh Mohamed held a telephone call with Sheikh Meshal, the Emir of Kuwait, on Wednesday.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Sheikh Meshal on his naming of Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah as the nation’s Crown Prince.

He also expressed his best wishes for continued prosperity and progress, sentiments echoed by Sheikh Meshal.

The nomination of Sheikh Sabah is a historic choice as it marks the first time a crown prince has been named from the Al Hamad branch of the Mubarak line of the ruling Al Sabah family. All past rulers and crown princes were from either the Al Jaber or Al Salem branches.

Sheikh Sabah’s nomination also marks the first time a Kuwaiti crown prince has been named whose father had not ruled as emir.

Sheikh Sabah served as Kuwait's Foreign Minister from 2011 until 2019. Before that, he served as Kuwait's ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 1995 until 1998.

Between 1998 to 2006, he was the chief of national security.