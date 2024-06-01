Kuwait emir names Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Sabah as Crown Prince

Kuwait’s emir has named Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah as Crown Prince.

Sheikh Sabah was formerly the country's prime minister from 2019 to 2022.

He submitted the resignation of his cabinet in 2022 after several years of a stand-off between his government and the elected National Assembly at the time.

His own resignation came days before he was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.

The nomination of Sheikh Sabah is a historic choice as it marks the first time a crown prince is named from the Al Hamad branch of the Mubarak line of the ruling Al Sabah family. All past rulers and crown princes were from either the Al Jaber or Al Salem branches.

Sheikh Sabah’s nomination also marks the first time a Kuwaiti crown prince is named whose father never ruled as emir.

Sheikh Sabah previously served as Kuwait's foreign minister from 2011 until 2019. Prior to that, he served as Kuwait's ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 1995 until 1998.

Between 1998 to 2006 he was the chief of the national security.

Normally Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal would need parliament to endorse his nominee for crown prince but he had dissolved parliament and suspended parts of the country's constitution last month, blaming several opposition politicians over "interferences", including his reported choice of crown prince, amid disputes that have lasted for several years.

During a speech last month when he announced he was suspending parts of the constitution, Sheikh Meshal said some people interfered with his power to choose a crown prince, and warned he would not allow the political system to be exploited to “destroy” the country.

Disputes between appointed members of the government and elected MPs have often led to political paralysis. Elections were held in April, the fourth poll to be held since December 2020.

Kuwait's opposition won the most seats in the elections, maintaining their years-long hold over parliament. MPs have previously accused ministers of corruption, while the government has blamed parliament for hampering development plans.