When Syrian Kurdish leader Mazloum Abdi began to capitulate to the post-Assad order last year, the writing was on the wall for Iraq’s Kurds.

Iraq’s Kurdistan region is facing one of the biggest threats to its existence. The semi-autonomous region obtained self-government in 2005 with US support, after decades of struggle against the now-ousted Baath party regime.

However, the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq in September has weakened Kurdistan's defences. American setbacks in the Iran war have emboldened Tehran and its allies in Iraq, who control key positions in the government and security forces.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi ordered army units to advance to Kurdistan to assert federal control over the region’s border crossings, oilfields and disputed areas.

Mr Al Zaidi was elected in May after being nominated by pro-Iranian politicians. He is also regarded as an ally of Washington.

A month ago in Damascus, Mr Al Zaidi met Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, who had subdued Mr Abdi's Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and embarked on an American-backed detente with Baghdad, centred on economic interests.

Forces loyal to Mr Al Shara swept Syria's Euphrates River Basin in January, ending SDF rule over what was called the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, the centre of oil and gas production in the country. Mr Al Shara led militant forces that ousted the Assad regime in December 2024.

The takeover of SDF areas culminated in its retreat under US pressure, beginning when Mr Abdi signed a deal in March 2025 to integrate those areas into the new Syrian state.

This angered the Kurdistan Regional Government, which “knew well that the next step will be that the Iraqi Prime Minister will do the same thing with northern Iraq”, said Fabrice Balanche, a prominent specialist in Middle East geopolitics.

The KRG is controlled by loyalists of Masoud Barzani, leader of Kurdistan Democratic Party and former president of the region. When Mr Abdi “renounced” the autonomy by signing the deal, Mr Barzani realised that “this will give the Iraqi government the idea to do the same thing” with Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Mr Balanche, an associate professor of geography at the University of Lyon in France, told The National that although Mr Abdi and Mr Barzani were rivals, they understood that “it's better to have two Kurdistans than one”, to boost the political prospects of the cross-border minority. There are an estimated 30 to 40 million Kurds across Arab countries, Iran and Turkey.

Now, countries that border the Iraqi Kurdistan may have an interest in seeing Iraqi Kurds pressured.

Iran, Mr Balanche said, has played a major role in the latest move against Kurdistan. A main goal of Tehran is to end the reign of the Barzani political family, historically staunch US allies.

Tehran also aims “to show to the Middle East, and to the world, that if you're an ally of the West, the West will not protect you”, Mr Balanche said. The US “doesn't want to lose any more time in the Middle East” and appears content to leave the Iraq file to Turkey, as it concentrates on China, Russia and elsewhere, he added.

Although Turkey had forged ties with Mr Barzani, its bigger interests are with the Iraqi government, such as building a rail and road corridor from the southern Iraq city of Basra to the Turkish border, passing through Mosul. Neither Ankara nor Baghdad want the Kurds to have the power to stop oil flows through a pipeline that connects Kirkuk to Turkey and passes through the Kurdistan region.

As Baghdad moved against the Kurdistan region this week, Mr Al Zaidi hosted Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, for talks on preparations to start construction on the Development Road project early next year. The Development Road, often called Iraq's “dry canal”, is a $17 billion to $20 billion megaproject designed to transform Iraq into a land bridge between the Gulf and Europe, and to reduce the country's almost total dependence on oil revenue.

Increasing pressure

Mr Al Shara, a close ally of Turkey, would be able to further squeeze Syria's Kurds if the Peshmerga no longer control the border between Kurdistan and Syria, Mr Balanche said.

However, Baghdad appears to have backed down in the past 48 hours. Mr Balanche did not rule out the possibility that US intervention was behind it because a military move on Kurdistan could undermine any possible US attack against Tehran. “The US has still huge economic leverage on Baghdad,” Mr Balanche said.

The Iraqi government sought to calm fears of a confrontation with the Kurdistan region, denying reports of army units advancing north. Authorities said an agreement was reached in a meeting in Baghdad on Wednesday to hold talks on the Kurdistan situation. No time frame was announced.

However, two Iraqi border crossings with Syria and Iran that were previously administered by the KRG were closed on Thursday, the commander of Iraq's border forces told the Iraqi News Agency.

Ranad Mansour, director of the Iraq Initiative at London’s Chatham House, said political infighting in Iraqi Kurdistan, which has escalated in the past two years, has undermined its negotiating position. Continued US support for the semi-autonomous region is uncertain, he added.

For decades in northern Iraq, Kurdish political leadership has been contested between loyalists of the Barzanis, who control the cities of Erbil and Duhok, and supporters of the Talabanis, a political family in Sulaymaniyah, near the border with Iran.

“The upper hand is certainly with the federal government,” Mr Mansour said. While Kurdish self-rule is unlikely to disappear, he expects “a slow move of authority towards the federal government”.

Pressure on the Kurdistan region began in 2011, with the ascendancy of more pro-Iranian governments in Baghdad, which then froze the Kurdish region's share of the budget. Following the Kurdistan independence referendum in September 2017, Peshmerga and central government forces starting fighting.

Iraqi political analyst Sajad Jiyad said Mr Al Zaidi's strategy appears to be increasing pressure while expecting a negotiated settlement, rather than any direct confrontation.

Mr Jiyad, a fellow at the Century Foundation in New York, based his conclusion on moves by Mr Al Zaidi last week aimed at extending central authority over Jarf Al Sakhar, an area on the Euphrates controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, a pro-Iranian Shiite militia. Iraqi security forces entered Jarf Al Sakhar without a fight, as the militia remained in the area, apparently without a significant loss of influence.

Baghdad will extend its control over the Kurdistan region's borders and compel its government “to comply with federal decisions” on energy and revenue. However, Mr Jiyad said any transfer of powers will be gradual.