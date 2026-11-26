Deep inside Israeli-occupied southern Lebanon, where even UN peacekeepers have struggled to secure access for civilians, a private US non-profit group headed by a Lebanese-American defence contractor has carved out a controversial humanitarian corridor.

The American Foundation on Lebanon (Afol), headed by businessman Bilal “Bill” Maadarani, has enabled the delivery of humanitarian aid and provided security escorts to residents and aid workers moving in and out of three otherwise isolated, besieged Christian villages inside occupied territory.

On at least two occasions, it has also assisted western diplomats and journalists inside the zone.

Afol is the only organisation “able to conduct humanitarian missions without relying on Unifil escorts”, Mr Maadarani told The National. “Our goal is to fill critical humanitarian gaps.”

But with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) approaching the end of its mandate next month, the expanding role of a private US entity run by a defence contractor – and its potential to become the only intermediary for these communities – has alarmed western diplomats, humanitarian workers and experts. The precedent has increased worries that private organisations could assume functions traditionally carried out by internationally mandated institutions, but without the same oversight and credibility.

“A UN mandate is essential for European countries. Operating without it would let the balance of power dictate the dynamic on the ground, which raises serious concerns,” said one of eight western diplomats interviewed for this story, all of whom asked not to be identified for reasons of diplomatic sensitivity.

Another stressed the importance of respecting international humanitarian law as a “number-one priority”.

For residents of the three Christian villages inside what Israel calls its “buffer zone”, extending 10 to 12 kilometres into Lebanon from the border, leaving home means negotiating military restrictions, securing approval and, frequently, relying on escorted convoys to reach the rest of the country. Even the delivery of essential supplies depends on permission that ultimately lies with the Israeli military and over which residents have little control.

For weeks, The National has spoken to residents, Lebanese and Israeli officials, diplomats and aid workers, investigating how stalled negotiations over a replacement for Unifil have opened the door for private companies to potentially establish themselves in southern Lebanon.

“It's all that western embassies have talked about for weeks,” a diplomat said.

Despite the diplomatic concerns, Mr Maadarani's ability to secure access has proven valuable to residents of the isolated villages. “The first time we brought fuel up, the approval hadn't come through. Bill managed to get it up to us,” said a resident of Ain Ebel who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the topic.

Afol also facilitates “deconfliction” – co-ordinating civilian movements with military forces to ensure safe access in combat zones. Mr Maadarani, who runs the defence contracting company Cyclops Defence (registered in both the US and Lebanon as two separate entities), said the organisation's approach relies on direct communication with the Lebanese Armed Forces and through “established military-to-military deconfliction channels”.

Ultimately, however, the decision to allow passage rests with the Israeli army.

An Israeli military source indicated to The National last month that the army views private contractors as its preferred option for replacing Unifil. Around half of convoys in south Lebanon are facilitated by “a contact inside”, the Israeli military official added, although he did not clarify whether the contact was direct. “Contractor companies would basically take control and responsibility, and be the point of contact, or I would say the organisation of contact, for all the other organisations,” he said.

When asked for clarification, the Israeli army declined to confirm whether that contact was Mr Maadarani or someone from another organisation.

On paper, Mr Maadarani is the perfect middleman for the job: close to Republican circles in Washington, he poses publicly with US ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and former envoy Morgan Ortagus on social media. He has direct institutional channels to US security officials as a defence contractor and the private sector chairman of the Overseas Security Advisory Council (Osac) in Lebanon, described as a partnership between the US State Department and a private sector “security community”.

Cyclops Defence has facilitated military equipment purchases for the Lebanese Armed Forces through the US. Mr Maadarani is also a long-time business partner of the Lebanese Armed Forces and a close acquaintance of its chief Rodolphe Haykal, whom he credits for helping to open the humanitarian corridor that allowed Afol to conduct humanitarian missions.

Mr Maadarani presents Cyclops as the security component of its deconfliction service – separate from Afol but intrinsic to its operations.

In a sense, he has positioned Afol as a prototype for an on-the-ground intermediary between Lebanon and Israel that, in theory, would have the backing of all sides.

Apart from Unifil, the only other UN mechanism currently available for deconfliction in southern Lebanon is run by the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs. But unlike Afol, it does not provide escort services and is used solely for humanitarian aid, not civilian movement.

Meanwhile, residents of the isolated villages expressed displeasure over Unifil's bureaucratic delays.

“We've never had any problems [with Mr Maadarani]. On the contrary, we've had problems with Unifil more than once,” the resident of Ain Ebel said. He recalled repeated delays and last-minute cancellations of Unifil escorts, sometimes leaving residents waiting for hours in their vehicles, with lorries already loaded.

On several occasions, some of which were observed by The National, Israel has also prevented Unifil-deconflicted convoys from going through at the last minute.

'Fait accompli'

Galvanised by his experience in providing safe access to humanitarian aid in southern Lebanon, Mr Maadarani developed a more ambitious vision for a bigger role. He and his associate, the US-based non-profit Blumont, have pitched a sprawling nine-page concept note to several western embassies – which The National obtained, dated October – seeking a €39 million ($42.7 million) budget for an initial phase.

Blumont, formerly known as IRD, rebranded in 2016 after concerns about financial misconduct related to aid-contracting services for the US government. Mr Maadarani says the proposal was conceived in consultation with the LAF, which declined The National’s request for comment.

The proposal includes everything from booking plane tickets and accommodation for Lebanese negotiators to supporting the return of displaced people to the south, in addition to supporting the LAF in disarming Hezbollah by facilitating additional equipment and temporary stipends.

“We are not seeking to replace or compete with Unifil or any other international organisation,” Mr Maadarani said.

But the breadth of the proposal left Lebanese officials and western embassies with a deep sense of unease. While it is not illegal for a private entity to deconflict or provide security services in the occupied south, western diplomats expressed concern about alternative mechanisms operating outside established international frameworks, citing accountability issues and a disastrous track record in the region.

Movement within the occupied zone requires numerous layers of approval, including from the LAF and the Israeli army. “He has direct contact with everyone involved,” the western diplomat told The National. “He is doing the deconfliction himself.”

Mr Maadarani stressed that Afol “does not engage in direct military co-ordination with Israel” regarding its humanitarian missions in southern Lebanon.

Behind the scenes, Israel has lobbied for private contractors, initially with US backing. Lebanese political sources with knowledge of the continuing US-brokered talks, as well as several western diplomats, have told The National that Israel and the US have, on at least one verified occasion, raised the idea of private companies to administer the occupied south and observe the verification of Hezbollah’s disarmament in the area.

The same Israeli military official who said the Israeli army was communicating with “a contact inside” also claimed the Lebanese government was in talks with contractor companies, and was “trying to examine which organisation and mechanism they prefer”.

The Lebanese presidency and the Prime Minister’s office denied the claim.

“Lebanon’s stance remains the same. The country needs an international force endorsed by the UN for liaison and reporting,” the office of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told The National, insisting there had been no negotiations with Afol or any other private contracting companies.

While Lebanon has consistently rejected private contractors throughout negotiations, according to seven Lebanese and western sources with knowledge of the matter, little progress has been made towards securing an alternative to Unifil. And on the ground, a dangerous vacuum is looming in southern Lebanon.

“We can read the lack of initiative by Lebanon [to propose alternatives] as a fait accompli,” another western diplomat said.

Israel has opposed a UN force in the south, even as Lebanese negotiators demand that any multinational monitoring force be endorsed by the UN.

Under pressure from Israeli officials, who accuse Unifil of failing to prevent Hezbollah from rearming, the US has categorically opposed the extension of Unifil’s mandate at the UN Security Council. But a visit to Lebanon by Mike Waltz, US ambassador to the UN, this month indicated a softening in Washington’s stance that could help shift Israel’s intransigence.

“There’s a growing awareness within the US administration of the risks associated with a security vacuum in the south,” a diplomat said.

France, the penholder on Lebanon, is expected to draft a Security Council proposal in the coming weeks based on consensus for a multinational force to “resume monitoring and patrols”, a Lebanese official said. The mandate and responsibilities of a Unifil successor are still being discussed.

But Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, has publicly rejected the idea. “We don’t want any other international force – not French, Italian, Spanish or UN. We want to see the Lebanese army come into the area and take over these positions.”

Meanwhile, Afol will continue to operate after Unifil’s expiry, providing the “niche service on the ground” for civilian movement, one diplomat said.

‘A middleman, a solution’

The impending security void has created “momentum” for private businesses, a western diplomat said.

“NGOs don’t have guaranteed access, the existing framework doesn’t work and Unifil is coming to an end,” another diplomatic officer told The National. “Mr Maadarani is positioning himself as a middleman and therefore a solution. It’s a business opportunity. And the Trump administration is all about business.”

The idea of private organisations taking over functions traditionally performed by international bodies is not unprecedented – and that is exactly what fills the parties concerned with trepidation.

In Gaza, the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) – a US-based organisation that relied on private security contractors to distribute aid – drew widespread condemnation for turning humanitarian relief into a militarised and politically driven operation, which resulted in hundreds of Palestinians being killed by the Israeli army while seeking food near distribution sites.

Mr Maadarani said he fully understands “the concerns over anything resembling the GHF”. But “Lebanon is my home. I'm not a foreign actor coming into the country with an outside agenda. My family lives here, my children have a future here and I would never support an initiative that could put my family, my community, or my country at risk.”

Still, the privatisation of humanitarian aid aligns perfectly with Israel’s interests in southern Lebanon, said Michael Young, a political analyst and a senior editor at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Centre in Beirut.

“I don't think Israel wants anything other than a vacuum. They don't want governments to come out and report periodically on what's taking place, and certainly not to the United Nations,” he explained.

Restoring Lebanon’s authority over the occupied area, he argued, should be done with the help of governments, not private companies. Because the choice of private contractors to operate in the south would need Israel’s approval, they will not be able to advance policies that go against Israeli interests.

“No private company has the credibility that [the UN] have when it comes to mediating between the different actors on the ground.”

Mr Maadarani has so far failed to gather funding for his enterprising vision amid the backlash from diplomatic circles. He has limited his activities to deconflicting and escorting civilians through the Israeli-occupied zone, saying he uses his own salary from his defence company to fund Afol operations.

“If it is not what Lebanon wants, then it will not happen. Our role is to offer solutions, not impose them,” he said,

For better or worse, if no UN mechanism is found in time to replace the UN peacekeepers, Afol could, by default, become the only entity able to maintain a lifeline between residents of the last inhabited southern villages and the rest of Lebanon.

“The decision isn't ours. We're the weakest link in this whole situation,” said the resident of Ain Ebel. He waved away the concerns of the international community as a luxury that those still living in the occupied zone do not have: “Whether it's a private company or not – whoever it is – what matters is that they keep the road open for us.”

Adla Massoud and Sunniva Rose contributed to this report from New York and Paris