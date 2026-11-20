Zaghloul Samhan has a lot on his plate. As head of Palestine’s environment authority, he is in charge of what to do about pollution, waste and the climate crisis in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, where three years of conflict have ravaged the water, land and air.

“Whilst there is talk of genocide, there is also an ecocide, because human beings are not isolated from the natural environment around them,” Mr Samhan told The National in an interview on the sidelines of the Cop31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey.

He was speaking about the situation in Gaza, where human rights organisations and a UN commission have said Israel has carried out a genocide against Palestinians, an accusation it denies. Nearly all of the enclave’s trees, crops and grassland have been damaged and the scale of environmental degradation is “immense”, the UN has said.

Carbon emissions from 15 months of conflict in Gaza amounted to 33.2 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent. AFP Show caption: Carbon emissions from 15 months of conflict in Gaza amounted…

Across the Middle East, efforts to combat climate change have been hampered by years of war that have diverted resources, squeezed finances and caused tens of millions more tonnes of carbon dioxide to be released into the atmosphere, according to officials, campaigners and experts, as well as academic articles and documents reviewed by The National.

While the will to tackle the climate crisis is often there, the money and bandwidth are not while governments have been forced to focus on more urgent needs and reconstruction.

As negotiations at the world’s biggest annual climate summit enter their final hours, some conflict-stricken Middle Eastern states are seeking more international support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Lebanon’s delegation is seeking accelerated access to international climate funds, because “our priorities are shifting from one year to another”, its Environment Minister Tamara El Zein told The National.

Given the damage that can result from wars, peace-building and conflict prevention should be viewed as “another dimension of climate action”, the Conflict and Environment Observatory, a UK-based charity, said in a report released in October.

Climate action set back by war

In Palestine, Mr Samhan cited a financial crisis worsened by the war that meant the state, on its own, cannot begin to think about large-scale projects to mitigate the impact of the climate crisis, which is already being felt in the form of rising temperatures, lower rainfall and water scarcity.

The World Bank said in May that although solar power generation in the West Bank had increased in recent years, scaling up that supply would require about $1.5 billion of investment in electricity generation and another $330 million in network upgrades. At the same time, the World Bank described a “severe liquidity crisis” – a lack of available cash – that has left Palestinian authorities unable to pay for basics.

The Sheikh Radwan Reservoir in Gaza city has become a pool of sewage following the destruction of wastewater infrastructure during the war. AFP Show caption: The Sheikh Radwan Reservoir in Gaza city has become a pool o…

“We cannot tackle climate change with local financial resources because we have no local funds to buy medicines; there is no money to support the poor; there is no money to build schools; there is no money for the health sector or the education sector; there is no money to pay government employees,” Mr Samhan said. “So how can we implement large-scale, national-level projects to combat climate change?”

In Gaza, the situation is even worse. Amid the legalese and bureaucratic speak of the Palestinian state’s latest Nationally Determined Contribution – specific pledges the country has made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – there lies a terrible message.

All the efforts, equipment and systems built in Gaza under previous emissions reduction pledges – rooftop solar panels, public facilities running on solar, and wastewater treatment plants – have been destroyed. A World Bank assessment in April put the value of physical damage caused by the conflict at $35.2 billion, economic losses at $22.7 billion, and reconstruction costs at an estimated $71.4 billion.

“The baseline before the aggression on the Gaza Strip began no longer describes anything that exists,” Palestine’s recently updated NDC document says. Efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change and adapt to its effects are starting from “near-zero”, it said.

In Lebanon, the destruction of small-scale attempts to obtain energy from sustainable sources is part of much broader destruction of homes, communities and the environment in which they existed.

Workers fix electricity cables in Zawtar Al Gharbiyeh, in southern Lebanon. Getty Images Show caption: Workers fix electricity cables in Zawtar Al Gharbiyeh, in so…

In April, Israeli forces were caught on video smashing up solar panels in Debel, one of the few towns allowed to remain populated in Israeli-occupied south Lebanon. Residents had installed the panels to provide electricity that also powered water supplies – necessary because of the collapse of the national grid during the country’s financial crisis – and helped to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The National was unable to establish if the solar panels have since been repaired.

“We know that Israel has attacked decentralised, community solar,” Hanen Keskes, campaigns lead at Greenpeace Mena, told The National. “So that is a direct attack on people's access to energy, but also a direct attack on energy transition in these countries.”

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to The National's request for comment.

Israel’s attacks and occupation have complicated Lebanon's efforts to meet its climate targets, which include reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Lebanon is not going from the baseline zero,” but from “minus, minus, minus”, Ms El Zein told The National.

Iran’s ‘bigger problem’

In Iran, officials are open about having what the view as bigger fish to fry than climate change.

Unlike the pavilions of other nations at Cop31, which showcased everything from Azerbaijan’s concerns about seals in the Caspian Sea to Oman’s green hydrogen ambitions, Iran’s was not about the environment.

Instead, it is a shrine to more than 150 people, most of them children, killed in a strike on a school in Minab, southern Iran, on the first day of the US and Israel’s strikes in February. A preliminary US military investigation found that its forces were responsible for the attack.

Iran's pavilion at Cop31 honours children killed in a US-Israeli strike on a primary school in the Iranian city of Minab. Reuters Show caption: Iran's pavilion at Cop31 honours children killed in a US-Isr…

“Our message here is that we really do have a way bigger problem” in the form of the US President Donald Trump and Washington’s attacks on Iran, Arman Khorsand, head of the Centre for International Affairs and Conventions at Iran's Department of Environment, told The National at Cop31.

“The person who bombs schools will not pay any attention to climate change,” he added.

Mr Trump has shown his disdain for the idea of climate change regardless of the war. He pulled the US out of the UN frameworks governing efforts to combat global warming earlier this year, and for the second year in a row, Washington did not send a delegation to the Cop summit.

In March, Israeli strikes on four oil depots around Tehran caused fires that sent enormous plumes of black smoke into the sky over the Iranian capital, where at least 10 million people live.

In a report on the strikes, Human Rights Watch cited a Norwegian environmental chemist as saying that the resulting spread of pollutants posed “a long-term risk to the soil and groundwater [of Tehran] for decades”.

The Israeli military did not respond to The National's request for comment.

Mr Khorsand said that while it was difficult to give an exact figure, the war with the US and Israel had delayed Iran’s efforts to combat climate change by many years. According to the International Energy Agency’s most up-to-date assessment, from 2024, Iran emits more CO2 from fuel combustion than any other country in the Middle East. The Global Climate Tracker ranks its efforts on climate change as “critically insufficient”.

The war has delayed projects to reduce emissions, Mr Khorsand said, including an initiative to reduce gas flaring, the highly polluting burning of natural gas released during crude oil production. “When you target the infrastructure, then the first priority for the system is to repair,” he said. “So you will be behind your schedule for the other projects.”

International sanctions on Iran also “increase the costs of monitoring equipment and pollution-control technologies while obstructing clean-energy financing and scientific collaboration”, according to a glossy green booklet handed out at the country's pavilion titled “Iran grows green”.

For all the ways Iran says the war has set back its climate goals, many Iranian campaigners and environmentalists say that Tehran is not helping itself either.

Iran has never ratified the Paris Agreement, a set of accords that came out of the 2015 Cop summit, and which involve countries making the NDC pledges to help limit global temperature rises to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels.

Houman Jowkar and Sepideh Kashani were the latest in a long string of Iranian environmentalists to be arrested when they were detained in home raids in July. The couple, members of the Tehran-based Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, have devoted decades to saving the endangered Asiatic cheetah and Persian leopard, and spent years in prison following a previous arrest in 2018.

Environmental stress and alleged resource mismanagement have also driven protests in Iran, with demonstrators voicing anger over government inertia in confronting the crises.

In 2021, thousands of people, including farmers, protested in the dry bed of the Zayandeh river, and accused authorities of diverting its waters to a neighbouring province amid drought conditions. The New York-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran reported head injuries among demonstrators after security forces fired pellet guns towards them, and hundreds of arrests.

One man who participated in those protests told The National that authorities did not listen to the calls for better water management. “They ignored and suppressed everything the people and the farmers said,” he recounted. "They don't care about climate change at all."

Impact across the Gulf

Countries on the other side of the Gulf and the seas surrounding them have not been spared the environmental fallout from the Iran war. Iranian strikes on tankers, ports and energy infrastructure such as refineries have caused serious air and marine pollution resulting from explosions and spillages, academics warned last month. In March, the World Health Organisation said strikes on Bahrain and Saudi Arabia “certainly raised concerns of wider regional pollution exposure”.

Dr Devaraj Asir Ramesh, a scientist at the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management at Anna University in Chennai, India, urged Gulf states to form an “ecological union” to co-ordinate efforts to restore their natural environments harmed by the conflict, and to undertake activities such as coral reef and seagrass restoration and expanding mangrove forests around their shores.

Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri, secretary general of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri, secretary general of the Environment …

In the UAE, Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri, secretary general of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, told The National last week that the situation over the past year had “given us a new lens to look into how far we can uplift our capabilities and be further prepared”.

Ras Al Khaimah reopened several beaches earlier this month following clean-up efforts after an oil spill traced back to the supertanker Gem No 2, which was hit in a suspected Iranian drone attack in early October.

At Cop31 in Antalya, Dr Yousef Alhorr of the Doha-based Gulf Organisation for Research and Development said that an overall economic slowdown had caused governments to prioritise operational expenditures over capital expenditure on long-term projects.

Qatar's revenue fell 42 per cent in the first half of this year, as exports of liquefied natural gas dropped due to the impact of the Iran war.

“I would say there is a slowdown in terms of the spending on capital projects, not only renewable energy, maybe even across the different economic sectors,” Dr Alhorr told The National. The impact would be temporary, he said, but for now the government was “directing the available resources towards the operational aspects, not to impact the well-being and the life of the people”.

War pollution

Climate monitors and campaigners have also been trying to point out another obvious but under-acknowledged fact: aside from the direct human toll, waging war is highly polluting.

Carbon emissions from 15 months of conflict in Gaza amounted to 33.2 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent – a metric that combines emissions from various greenhouse gases into a single, comparable number – according to research published in the journal One Earth in March.

The figure, which included emissions from pre and post-conflict activities, including Israel’s construction of the “Iron Wall” barrier around the Gaza Strip, Hamas’s tunnel network, and reconstruction activities – is about the same as Jordan's total emissions for 2024, or the annual emissions of 7.6 million petrol cars. Emissions from reconnaissance and bombing sorties over Gaza totalled 390,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent – more than three times the emissions from lorries delivering aid to the enclave, which came in at 113,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

In the Iran war, the US-based Climate and Community Institute calculated that the first two weeks of US and Israeli military operations produced more carbon emissions than Iceland did in an entire year. It put the total emissions from fuel used in combat and support operations, missiles and drones, destroyed homes and other activities at more than 5 million tons of CO2 equivalent, and warned that the US and Israeli operations “were inflicting climate costs for decades to come”.

But very few countries specifically acknowledge their military carbon footprint. The data is “consistently” missing from countries’ emissions reporting, representing a “key data gap from a high-contributing sector of the economy”, the Conflict and Environment Observatory said in its report this month. Under the Paris Agreement, military emissions reporting is voluntary.

At Cop31, Amnesty International added to the voices calling out a lack of transparency over warfare's carbon footprint. “We fully recognise the huge role that this has played in the decisions, the supposed trade-offs, that are being made between climate finance, for example, and investments of billions of dollars, not to mention lives and livelihoods, in increasing militarisation worldwide,” Marta Schaaf, an Amnesty International programme director, said at a press conference.

Nonetheless, climate and conflict monitors are not convinced that greater transparency around military emissions will be forthcoming. The Conflict and Environment Observatory said it was “increasingly deluded” for Cop summits not to address the impact of wars and insecurity on climate action.

Climate action and conflict

Despite the grinding conflict in Gaza and occupation by Israel of land internationally recognised as Palestinian, Mr Samhan said his country was aware of the urgent need for climate action.

“Frankly, Palestine and the Palestinians are in a strange and rare situation,” he said. “Despite the vast and immense destruction, we are also thinking about climate change.”

He cited biodiversity, water resources, and the need for clean air and renewable energy as key topics that he and others are trying to address “amidst the crisis, the destruction and the war”.

The state’s updated NDC climate pledges include thinking on how Gaza’s reconstruction can be made as climate-friendly as possible, and how it is an opportunity to rebuild infrastructure and services “on a more climate-resilient and resource-efficient basis”. In Lebanon, too, there is a chance to “build back better”, the Environment Minister said.

But all of this requires money. So-called “adaptation finance” backs programmes that help countries to cope with the impact of climate change, especially developing nations such as Lebanon, Iran and Palestine.

A UN Environment Programme report earlier this year said current funding falls “far short” of the global estimated need of $305 billion per year by 2035. Last year’s Cop30 conference in Brazil called on nations to at least triple adaptation finance to $120 billion per year by 2035. But there has been no promise so far at Cop31 that this will actually happen.