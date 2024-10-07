After a year of conflict, the fog of war in Israel and Gaza has emerged as a serious environmental problem on top of the humanitarian disaster threatening the Middle East. Illustration: Deepak Fernandez
Climate

The hidden cost of Israel-Gaza war takes toll on climate change

The year-long war heavily adds to military action responsible for at least 5.5 per cent of global emissions

John Benny

October 07, 2024

