The world forgets about Gaza at its peril

Women in Gaza city mourn for people killed in an Israeli bombardment earlier this week. On Wednesday, as the UN Security Council met to discuss the spiralling situation in Lebanon, Gazans were counting the cost of the latest Israeli attacks across the Palestinian enclave. AFP

