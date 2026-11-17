Israeli forces raided homes and shelled farmland in south-western Syria overnight, forcing residents to flee amid “relentless” military operations in the country, Syrian state news agency Sana reported.

Israeli troops entered Maariya, in western Deraa province, in dozens of military vehicles on Monday night. They raided homes, assaulted one resident and damaged his car, Sana said. Syrian state television reported that soldiers fired shots into the air during the raid.

Israeli artillery also hit farmland on the outskirts of Kuya and Aabdyn, in the Yarmouk river basin, Sana said. An Israeli helicopter opened fire on a house in Kuya, setting it alight. Some residents fled to neighbouring villages for safety, Syrian state television reported.

The attacks followed a warning to the UN Security Council on Monday from Claudio Cordone, the UN’s deputy special envoy for Syria, who said Israeli military operations in the south-west were continuing “relentlessly”, in violation of Syrian sovereignty.

Mr Cordone said Israeli activity near Al Mantara Dam in Quneitra and Wadi Al Ruqqad in western Deraa had raised concerns about civilians’ access to water and farmland. He accused the Israelis of carrying out “detentions, shelling, land clearance and damage to agricultural and water infrastructure”.

“These activities have serious consequences for civilians,” he added.

Syria's UN ambassador, Ibrahim Olabi, also condemned Israel's continuing military operations, accusing its leaders of undermining efforts to restore stability in the country.

“Syrians and the entire world have had enough of Israel's attacks and baseless pretexts and attempts to justify them,” Mr Olabi told the Security Council. “It is high time for the region to breathe a sigh of relief, for the peoples of the region to enjoy security.”

Israeli incursions near the occupied Golan Heights have increased this year. Israeli troops crossed into southern Syria and areas west of Damascus, and occupied parts of those regions, soon after rebel forces led by current President Ahmad Al Shara ousted the regime of Bashar Al Assad in December 2024.

The US has brokered talks between Israeli and Syrian officials in an effort to negotiate a peace deal. The talks have covered an end to Israeli attacks on Syria and a withdrawal of Israeli troops to the 1974 armistice line adjacent to the Golan Heights.

In September, Mr Al Shara told the UN General Assembly that hundreds of Israeli air strikes and incursions were undermining Syria’s recovery.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry has also accused Israel of building major military fortifications to complete its “Sufa 53 Line” in occupied Syrian territory, in violation of previous agreements.