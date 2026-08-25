US terror-list removal to boost Syria–Israel confidence-building steps

Syria’s removal from a US terrorism list erases the last legal obstacle to rebuilding the ruins of the civil war but it raises the pressure on President Ahmad Al Shara to strike a deal with Israel amid high-stakes security talks.

The matter was discussed at length in Amman this week. Sources within the new government in Damascus revealed to The National details of Syrian-Israeli meetings held in recent days in the Jordanian capital in an attempt to defuse tensions and chart a way forward.

The decision of the US to officially remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism after 47 years had been expected since US President Donald Trump in July notified Congress of his intent to rescind the designation.

“Treasury is following through on President Trump’s promise to give the Syrian people a chance at greatness,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday. “Today’s action will help foster additional investment in Syria to promote political and economic stability.” The US also revoked the designation of Al Nusra Front. The group formally severed ties with Al Qaeda in 2016 and later rebranded, merging into Hayat Tahrir Al Sham in 2017.

Quote You have a leader of a Sunni Arab nation willing to make peace with Israel. His people are tired and want peace also Syrian source

Explicit in the US support for the post-Assad order has been an American expectation from Mr Al Shara to create a roadmap for a peace deal with Israel, ending the decades-long nominal state of war between the two countries. The feat would be politically extraordinary given the anti-American and anti-Israeli ideology that shaped Mr Al Shara's rise as a radical fighter.

“You have a leader of a Sunni Arab nation, someone who broke with [extremist] ideology, and is willing to make peace with Israel. His people are tired and want peace also," said one of the Syrian sources, who recently met Tom Barrack, the high-profile US envoy to several Middle Eastern countries.

President Trump has assigned him the task of forging a Syrian-Israeli peace.

The change in Damascus 18 months ago has been such a political bombshell that it has led to consternation among international powers still working out how to deal with the repercussions. Apart from the blow it dealt to the strategic position of Iran and Russia in the Levant, it has prompted an intensification of Israeli and Turkish rivalry in Syria.

Turkey has become the most powerful regional backer of the post-Assad order in Damascus and a major influencer on its security policies. This has complicated Washington's drive to shape the new Syria.

US envoy Tom Barrack with Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara in Damascus. AFP Show caption: US envoy Tom Barrack with Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara in…

Renewed demands

The removal of the terrorism designation came a day after Israeli and Syrian officials discussed reviving a decades-old security deal at a US-brokered meeting in Amman. However, the meeting marked a breakthrough, coming after an escalation of Israeli attacks in Syria. US officials attended the meeting on Sunday in Jordan between Mossad chief Roman Gofman and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani.

Sources connected with power centres in Syria revealed details of the meeting to The National. They said Damascus renewed its demand for an Israeli withdrawal from Syrian territory, while also seeking to reassure Israel regarding the presence of Turkish or other forces in Syria. An impasse between Syria and Israel over the predominantly Druze governorate of Sweida, in southern Syria, was also raised at the talks.

A Syrian source briefed on the meeting said one potential confidence-building factor was that it was held in Amman. Jordan, which is allied with the US and has a peace treaty with Israel, also has a security relationship with Turkey and Syria. US forces are based in the kingdom under a defence pact.

"Giving a bigger role for Jordan, this was in line with an Israeli desire to sideline previous interlocutors, particularly Qatar," the source said. Ties between the two countries deteriorated last year after Israel attacked Qatar from the air in a failed attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders.

Another Syrian source said Damascus raised the issue of nine military posts established by Israel shortly after the December 2024 fall of Al Assad. The move breached a 1974 armistice line near the occupied Golan Heights, a plateau that overlooks Damascus and the Galilee in Israel.

An Israeli tank drives along the ceasefire line between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Syria, on its Israeli side. Reuters Show caption: An Israeli tank drives along the ceasefire line between the …

In 1973, Syria launched a failed war to regain the Golan Heights. Israeli troops advanced close to Damascus, then withdrew, in accordance with the 1974 deal. But Israel ended up keeping most of the Golan. The 1974 deal established a demilitarised zone and restricted the type of weapons and security forces that Syria and Israel are allowed to keep near it.

Israeli forces crossed the armistice line as soon as Al Assad was removed on December 8, 2024. The former president was removed by militants led by Ahmad Al Shara, now President, who quickly allied with Washington.

“Israel has no real problem withdrawing from these bases if there is a guarantee that the Syrian army would not move back in,” one of the sources said. The nine compounds, which were mostly Syrian army points, are mostly in the southern province of Deraa, near the border with Jordan. The rest are in Quneitra governorate, closer to Damascus.

Integration deal

However, Israel also wants “political concessions", the source said, referring to the US push for a formal peace between Syria and Israel. US President Donald Trump has entrusted the task to Tom Barrack, his envoy to Syria and Iraq. Mr Barrack is also the ambassador to Turkey, whose ties with Israel have deteriorated as their competition in Syria increased.

In January this year, Mr Barrack brokered a deal between Syria and Israel to share intelligence and explore commercial ties. The deal, which was signed in Paris, has been undermined by increased Israeli attacks and incursions into Syria, particularly in areas near the Golan Heights.

One of the Israeli attacks, on an airbase last week in the northern governorate of Idlib, drew rare US condemnation. Israel said Turkey was about to move into the base to increase its presence in Syria. Damascus denied any such intention. Syria had come under two main waves of Israeli strikes since Assad's downfall. One was to destroy Syrian military hardware in the first weeks of the new government, and the second in July last year, to prevent a government military takeover of Sweida.

The Syrian source who met Mr Barrack said the Amman meeting also discussed Israel's ties with the Druze population of Sweida, which increased after it intervened in July 2025.

The source said a solution envisaged by Mr Barrack would be an integration deal under which Damascus would allow the appointment of former Druze foes into senior positions in the administration of Sweida, and in the local security forces. This would be similar to arrangements under way with Kurds in north-eastern Syria. Turkey played a main role in shaping the course of events in the north-east.

Mr Barrack “doesn't see Turkey as an obstacle” to an eventual Syria-Israel peace treaty, the source said, adding that Ankara had let Russia dictate the diplomatic course on Syria after Moscow entered the civil war in 2015. “It will do the same but now with US,” the source said.

For Mr Al Shara, US support has become vital to his government's survival and growth. “Today, Syria shakes off a dark stain and tears away a painful chapter of its past to embark on a path of development, reconstruction and rebuilding,” the Syrian leader said in a speech.