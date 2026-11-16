‘Stable Syria in Europe’s interest’: EU wins backing for deal with Damascus

European Union members have backed a proposal to reach an agreement with Syria that would open the door to more trade and closer political ties.

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign affairs chief, said the bloc was seeking a “major upgrade in its ties with Syria”. Ministers from all 27 EU countries approved moving ahead with the proposal at a meeting in Brussels on Monday.

An association agreement was drafted in 2008 when Bashar Al Assad was in power in Syria but shelved after the civil war broke out. Ms Kallas said the EU could sign the existing text, then negotiate a “modernised agreement”.

“Syria needs investment and successful transition,” she said. “The aim is to give Europe and Syria a framework for trade, political dialogue and closer co-operation as soon as possible.

She said “a stable Syria is in Europe’s interest”. The EU has association agreements with several countries such as Egypt, Jordan and Israel, which typically offer trade benefits to the countries involved. They do not lead to membership of the bloc.

Syria and its neighbour Jordan could both benefit from new European investment as the EU turns to the two countries as trade lifelines and pillars of stability in the Middle East.

The EU's ambassador in Jordan told The National that the kingdom had become attractive for business as traffic grows at its Red Sea port of Aqaba, which has become an alternative trade route to the Strait of Hormuz.

Europe wants to move beyond traditional aid to focus on “strategic development projects” in Jordan, said Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, the EU's ambassador to Jordan.

The EU foreign ministers, meanwhile, called for more overtures to Syria, which has stabilised under a new government while many of its Middle East neighbours experience troubled times.

Ms Kallas said Syria “needs a lot of investment” to continue its recovery from civil war. “We hope to elevate our relationship with Syria to the level we have with other Mediterranean partners,” she said at the meeting in Brussels.

Kaja Kallas said the EU hopes to upgrade its relations with Syria. EPA Show caption: Kaja Kallas said the EU hopes to upgrade its relations with …

Overtures to the Levant

The meeting begins a week in which the EU's commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, travels to Damascus before an EU-Jordan investment conference takes place on Thursday. European officials said their interests are in stability, trade and returning refugees to Syria.

The Jordanian government is expected to use the investment conference to pitch $15 billion worth of projects, including ports, roads, railways and logistics centres. It is hoped the kingdom could become a corridor for regional trade curtailed by the US-Iran war.

The National has been told that about 60 or 70 European companies have shown interest in investing in Jordan, which is seen by the EU as one of the Middle East's most stable countries. “Jordan is demonstrating a unique sense of self-preservation and capacity to absorb shocks,” Mr Chatzisavas said.

The Iran war has led to more goods crossing Jordan by road. The Aqaba container terminal handled 60,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) – the standard measure of cargo capacity – in the first half of 2026, three times more than the same period last year.

However, shippers say they have faced bottlenecks and delays at land crossings with Syria and Iraq. Ms Suica said the EU would “put all our trust in Syrian authorities because we think they're on a good track”. A Syria Partnership Co-ordination Forum is to take place in Damascus on Tuesday.

Ms Kallas, who visited Damascus in September and noted much “destruction” from the civil war remained, said Syria needed more support to rebuild the country. “On the European side, we also want to see the Syrian refugees return and Syria wants to see them return to build up Syria, but at the same time they need conditions to return,” she said.

“There is a lot we can do together because the stability of Syria is also in our interest, it’s in the interest of the region and it’s also good they’ve managed to stay out of the current conflict so far.”

Under President Ahmad Al Shara, Syria has attracted major investment deals, notably from Gulf countries, to rebuild airports, install a Damascus Metro and re-establish the tourism industry. However, Mr Al Shara's first two years in power have been plagued by sectarian violence and unresolved conflict with Israel.

Jordanian authorities have meanwhile been buoyed by securing $5.8 billion of funding this year for a pipeline and desalination plant providing water from Aqaba to Amman. King Abdullah II is expected to lay the project's cornerstone on Wednesday.

It could help usher in a shift “from traditional development assistance to a new model of bilateral co-operation with Jordan”, Mr Chatzisavas said

The new approach should be “focused on the resilience of Jordan”, and on innovation, entrepreneurship and investment in “strategic development projects”, he added.