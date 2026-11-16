Israel is “relentlessly” conducting military operations in south-western Syria, violating Syrian sovereignty as Damascus struggles to stabilise the country, a senior UN official said on Monday.

Claudio Cordone, the UN's deputy special envoy for Syria, told the Security Council that Israeli activities near Al Mantara Dam in Quneitra and Wadi Al Ruqqad in western Deraa raised concerns about access to water and agricultural land.

“Israeli military activities continued relentlessly in violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including incursions and temporary checkpoints,” Mr Cordone said. he accused the Israelis of carrying out “detentions, shelling, land clearance, and damage to agricultural and water infrastructure.”

“These activities have serious consequences for civilians,” he added.

A UN Commission of Inquiry report published in March found that Israeli forces had taken control of water resources, farmland and roads in parts of Quneitra and western Deraa. It also documented damage to water facilities where residents reportedly experienced shortages.

In the southern province of Sweida, Mr Cordone said the Syrian government had deployed additional forces “amid reports of continued Israeli support to local armed actors”. He told the Security Council that “Sweida remains in a tense security and political stalemate”.

Sweida, home to Syria’s Druze community, remains a major obstacle to US efforts to bring Syria and Israel closer to peace. Tensions have grown since US-backed talks in Jordan in August ended without a breakthrough, with Israel expanding its military presence in Syrian territory east of Sweida.

Israel’s growing involvement could strengthen the Sweida National Guard, a coalition of Druze militias backed by Israel and allied with Hikmat Al Hijri, one of Syria’s leading Druze religious figures. Mr Al Hijri has accused Syria’s new government of extremism and called for a new constitution.

Israel has been flying equipment into the interior of the province in what could be preparations to build a base, sources told The National last month. Government forces, mainly the Syrian Army's Fourth Corps, have been surrounding the city of Sweida since last year.

“Securing the hills would protect any base that they could be planning,” one of the sources said. “It would also increase Israel’s warning capabilities against Iranian attacks.”

Syria's UN ambassador, Ibrahim Olabi, also condemned Israel's continuing military operations, accusing its leaders of undermining efforts to restore stability in the country. “Syrians and the entire world have had enough of Israel's attacks and baseless pretexts and attempts to justify them,” he told the Security Council.

He accused Israel of using political considerations to obstruct Syria's recovery and called for a return to international law. “It is high time for the region to breathe a sigh of relief, for the peoples of the region to enjoy security,” Mr Olabi said.

Damascus has been courting wider international backing as it tries to move past the Assad era.

On Monday, EU foreign affairs and security policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc is seeking to revive a long-stalled co-operation agreement with Syria, first agreed in principle in 2008 under former president Bashar Al Assad but never implemented because of concerns over human rights abuse.

She said Syria needed investment and support for its political transition and added that the agreement would provide a framework for trade, political dialogue and closer co-operation.