Trump reportedly rejects Iranian ceasefire proposal as conflicting signals persist over talks

US President Donald Trump ⁠has rejected Iran's proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end fighting in the region, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Iran, for its part, said its plan had been transmitted to the US through Qatari mediators but Mr Trump, according to the WSJ, was privately ⁠sceptical that Tehran would meet his demands.

Quoting unnamed US officials, the WSJ said Mr Trump told staff that he believed a renewed bombing campaign as likely to be launched after the November midterm elections.

But a US official had said earlier that discussions with Iran through mediators were "positive and constructive". Mr Trump himself praised talks with Iran in New York earlier this week.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters at ​the UN ⁠on Friday that the proposed deal would lead to a seven-day countdown to ‌the reopening of the strait and a pause in regional fighting.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the UN General Assembly in New York. Bloomberg Show caption: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the UN General As…

"If there is seriousness on the US side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now ​prepared," Mr Araghchi said. If the US was to agree, the warring parties could start wider talks "on mutually agreed subjects", he added.

That could potentially include discussions of Iran's nuclear programme. Mr Trump has vowed that Tehran will never acquire a nuclear weapon, while a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran will show no flexibility over its nuclear programme even if the US accepts its peace deal.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told CBS that Tehran was ready for talks on its nuclear programme and other issues, but would not accept "bullying or coercion".

"Iran is not seeking war, but will defend itself against pressure, threats and attacks," said Mr Pezeshkian. It had already agreed that "we're not supposed to develop nuclear weapons", he added,

He said Iran would permit inspectors to return, when asked whether Tehran would allow them into the country. Asked about previous restrictions on inspectors from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency and whether they would now be allowed into Iran, he said access would be permitted.

“If they wish to come in and have inspections, we can reach accords and agreements vis-a-vis that specific topic within the negotiations,” he said.

At the same time, Mr Pezeshkian claimed that Iran was not trying to develop a nuclear weapon. "Developing nuclear weapons is haram," he said, claiming that even if some in the country wanted to build a nuclear weapon, "religiously speaking, they are not allowed to pursue that path".

Iran's proposal

Speaking of his nation's latest proposals to end the war, Mr Araghchi said Iran had put forward a plan that would halt hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. The plan in turn would require the US to lift its blockade on Iranian ports, release Iran’s frozen funds and waive oil sanctions, he said.

Previous attempts at diplomacy have failed to end the war, which began on February 28 with US and Israeli attacks. It has since alternated between pauses and renewed strikes, killing thousands while degrading Iran's conventional forces and damaging the country's already ailing economy.

Iran, meanwhile, has engaged with Saudi Arabia regarding the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the stakes of a conflict that ⁠has disrupted oil flows through one of the world's most critical shipping lanes and taken a toll on the global economy.

Ships wait near the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed by Iran during the war. Reuters Show caption: Ships wait near the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed …

Iran and its allies have retaliated by extending the conflict through the region. Iran has launched drones and missiles at its Arab neighbours, while its Houthi allies in Yemen have struck Saudi interests.

Iran-backed militias in Iraq were also blamed for ‌a pipeline attack that temporarily took more Saudi oil off the market. ⁠Lebanon's Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has in the meantime been fighting against Israeli troops in Lebanon.

Mr Araghchi briefed Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the understanding between Iran and Oman regarding safe shipping routes in the strait, Iran's ​Foreign Ministry said early on Saturday.

The war's ‌widening toll has also united Saudi Arabia's allies to shore up the kingdom's defences.

The internationally recognised government in Yemen has come under assault from the Houthis, with their missiles also striking the kingdom.

Yemen's ⁠Saudi-led coalition said early on Saturday it intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis towards Khamis Mushait and two drones heading towards Riyadh.

The Houthis, who control ⁠the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, have launched attacks against Saudi Arabia since declaring a maritime blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes launched on Saudi vessels in the Red Sea.

The attacks have been launched towards Saudi cities, energy infrastructure and shipping, adding to pressure on global oil supplies caused by the Iran war and putting at risk the Red Sea route for Gulf exports.