  • GCC chief condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
  • Trump reportedly rejects Iran's proposal ⁠for seven-day ceasefire
  • Saudi and Pakistan defence chiefs discuss Makkah attacks
  • Trump told Xi that China helping Iran is unacceptable, US ambassador says
  • Turkey yet to approve defence agreement with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia
Updated: September 26, 2026, 5:44 AM