Sharif: An attack on Makkah or Madinah is a red line
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Sharif: An attack on Makkah or Madinah is a red line
Mass walkout before Netanyahu’s UNGA address
Indian sailor killed as torpedoes hit ship off Oman
Moment US delegate walks out on Iran's UNGA speech
Iran's president says 'we will never bow our head'
'Security for all or no one', says defiant Iran president
Trump 'holds all the cards' in Iran crisis
Barrack says Gulf states agree only on need for way forward in Trump meeting
Trump to UN: Do I annihilate Iran?
Antonio Guterres: The fighting must stop