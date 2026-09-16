Lebanese politician urges Hezbollah to hand over weapons and boost drive for peace

A senior Lebanese politician has urged Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah to disarm to help bring an end to sustained Israeli attacks that have killed thousands.

Elias Bou Saab, Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, told the Arab Media Summit in Dubai on Wednesday it is crucial that all weapons in the country end up in the hands of the national army.

Mr Bou Saab said he was concerned by Iran’s influence over events in Lebanon and called for a political agreement involving all parties, inside and outside the country.

“Hezbollah should be convinced that handing their weapons to the Lebanese government will open the door to get back our lands, free the prisoners and stop the Israeli attacks,” he said during a Lebanon at a Crossroads session. “The future is to keep the weapons in the hands of the Lebanese army only.”

His remarks come only days after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun ruled out new talks with Israel for the time being.

Mr Aoun visited Nabatieh in southern Lebanon on Saturday, accompanied by army commander Gen Rodolph Haykal, hours after Israel bombed Ali Al Taher ridge in the district with more than 1,100 tonnes of explosives, purportedly to destroy tunnels used by Iran-backed Hezbollah.

He said Washington did not want Iran to negotiate on behalf of the Lebanese, while Lebanon's own future remained dependent on developments across the region.

“It is disturbing for me to see Iran affecting what is going on in Lebanon,” he said. “There should be a political agreement between all parties inside and outside Lebanon.”

The latest conflict began on March 2, when Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel in support of Iran and what it said was in retaliation for Israel's repeated violations of a previous ceasefire.

Israel's military response has killed more than 4,000 people and destroyed dozens of villages in southern Lebanon, where it has stationed troops.

Mr Bou Saab said a peaceful solution was possible but would depend on an end to the wider regional conflict, and developments involving the US and Israel elections in November.

Mr Bou Saab said efforts to boost security came as the government came under scrutiny from the public. He said it was too early to predict what the future holds, adding that the country was in a “pause condition now”.