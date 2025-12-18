Lebanese parliament meets for first time in months despite boycott over election law

Lebanon’s parliament convened on Thursday for the first time in months, narrowly achieving the quorum needed amid a boycott over Speaker Nabih Berri’s refusal to timetable discussion on a contentious election law.

But it still means that Lebanon is no closer to resolving a dispute that could ultimately contribute to next May's parliamentary elections being postponed.

Sixty-seven MPs attended the session, just above the threshold required to proceed. The Lebanese Forces, which holds the largest parliamentary bloc, and the Kataeb party abstained in protest among a handful of others.

They regard the current version of the electoral law as deeply unfair to the large Lebanese diaspora.

With expat voter registration already closed, Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab said after the session that if the diaspora were allowed to vote for all 128 MPs, rather than a special group of six, voter registration would have to be reopened and the election would thus be delayed.

While top Lebanese officials have repeatedly committed to hold the elections on time, there are private murmurs that a delay may be needed for there to be a political agreement on how it should be held.

During the session, legislators approved a $250 million loan agreement with the World Bank aimed at improving infrastructure in southern Lebanon. They also passed an amended version of a judiciary law.

LF leader Samir Geagea said on Wednesday that any MP who attended the session would give Mr Berri “a blank cheque”, whether intentionally or not.

Mr Berri, who is also the leader of Hezbollah-allied Amal Movement, had struggled since September to convene parliament. Previous sessions this autumn were aborted due to abstentions over his refusal to place on the agenda an amendment regarding diaspora voting. Mr Berri again declined to add the item, but the session went ahead as enough MPs attended to meet quorum.

A majority of parliamentarians are seeking to overturn a law that restricts voting by Lebanese living abroad to just six seats out of 128, instead of allowing them to vote for all MPs. Mr Berri and his allies, including Hezbollah, argue that diaspora campaigning restrictions make the current law equitable.

Some MPs who had previously boycotted sessions in protest attended on Thursday to ensure other parliamentary business could resume.

Among them was independent MP Yassin Yassin, who said he respected “the principles of parliamentary work” but said the diaspora law must be added to the agenda.

Tips%20for%20travelling%20while%20needing%20dialysis %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EInform%20your%20doctor%20about%20your%20plans.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAsk%20about%20your%20treatment%20so%20you%20know%20how%20it%20works.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPay%20attention%20to%20your%20health%20if%20you%20travel%20to%20a%20hot%20destination.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPlan%20your%20trip%20well.%C2%A0%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

Trump v Khan 2016: Feud begins after Khan criticised Trump’s proposed Muslim travel ban to US 2017: Trump criticises Khan’s ‘no reason to be alarmed’ response to London Bridge terror attacks 2019: Trump calls Khan a “stone cold loser” before first state visit 2019: Trump tweets about “Khan’s Londonistan”, calling him “a national disgrace” 2022: Khan’s office attributes rise in Islamophobic abuse against the major to hostility stoked during Trump’s presidency July 2025 During a golfing trip to Scotland, Trump calls Khan “a nasty person” Sept 2025 Trump blames Khan for London’s “stabbings and the dirt and the filth”. Dec 2025 Trump suggests migrants got Khan elected, calls him a “horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor”

Results 2.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner Lamia, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 3pm Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner Jap Al Afreet, Elione Chaves, Irfan Ellahi. 3.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner MH Tawag, Bernardo Pinheiro, Elise Jeanne. 4pm Handicap (TB) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner Skygazer, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 4.30pm The Ruler of Sharjah Cup Prestige (PA) Dh250,000 1,700m Winner AF Kal Noor, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 5pm Sharjah Marathon (PA) Dh70,000 2,700m Winner RB Grynade, Bernardo Pinheiro, Eric Lemartinel.

ASHES SCHEDULE First Test

November 23-27 (The Gabba, Brisbane)

Second Test

December 2-6 (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

Third Test

December 14-18 (Waca Ground, Perth)

Fourth Test

December 26-30 (Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne)

Fifth Test

January 4-8, 2018 (Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney)

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

Emergency Director: Kangana Ranaut Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry Rating: 2/5

Farasan Boat: 128km Away from Anchorage Director: Mowaffaq Alobaid Stars: Abdulaziz Almadhi, Mohammed Al Akkasi, Ali Al Suhaibani Rating: 4/5

MATCH INFO Bangla Tigers 108-5 (10 ovs) Ingram 37, Rossouw 26, Pretorius 2-10 Deccan Gladiators 109-4 (9.5 ovs) Watson 41, Devcich 27, Wiese 2-15 Gladiators win by six wickets

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Cologne v Hoffenheim (11.30pm) Saturday Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig (6.30pm) Schalke v Fortuna Dusseldof (6.30pm) Mainz v Union Berlin (6.30pm) Paderborn v Augsburg (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (9.30pm) Sunday Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen (4.30pm) Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (6.30pm) SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (9on)

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

What%20is%20cystic%20fibrosis%3F %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ECystic%20fibrosis%20is%20a%20genetic%20disorder%20that%20affects%20the%20lungs%2C%20pancreas%20and%20other%20organs.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIt%20causes%20the%20production%20of%20thick%2C%20sticky%20mucus%20that%20can%20clog%20the%20airways%20and%20lead%20to%20severe%20respiratory%20and%20digestive%20problems.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPatients%20with%20the%20condition%20are%20prone%20to%20lung%20infections%20and%20often%20suffer%20from%20chronic%20coughing%2C%20wheezing%20and%20shortness%20of%20breath.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ELife%20expectancy%20for%20sufferers%20of%20cystic%20fibrosis%20is%20now%20around%2050%20years.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

SWEET%20TOOTH %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreated%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jim%20Mickle%2C%20Beth%20Schwartz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nonso%20Anozie%2C%20Christian%20Convery%2C%20Adeel%20Akhtar%2C%20Stefania%20LaVie%20Owen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A