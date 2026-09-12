Lebanese President rules out new Israel talks soon during visit to south shaken by blast and earthquake

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday ruled out new talks with Israel for the time being, hours after The National reported that negotiations were not expected to resume in September.

A Lebanese source close to the negotiations had said on Friday that “the timing doesn’t suit us”, after reports emerged that a new round of discussions could be held in Rome in the coming days.

Mr Aoun was visiting Nabatieh, in southern Lebanon, on Saturday with army commander Gen Rodolph Haykal, hours after Israel bombed the Ali Al Taher ridge in the district with more than 1,100 tonnes of explosives to destroy tunnels used by the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The explosion caused a magnitude 4.1 tremor in the area, according to the US Geological Survey, with residents of Nabatieh describing a massive explosion throughout the region that left the ground shaking beneath their feet.

Local media quoted Mr Aoun as saying that “no new negotiations with Israel are taking place at the moment”. He added that “the withdrawal [of Israeli forces], the return of prisoners and displaced people, and reconstruction are national principles that we pledge to uphold".

The cold Lebanese message is the latest indication of growing disillusionment with the US-brokered framework between Lebanon and Israel to end hostilities. Little progress has been made beyond establishing two “pilot zones” for Israel to withdraw – one where there was no Israeli military presence in the first place, and another where Israeli troops occupied only the outskirts.

Meanwhile, the talks have failed to halt Israeli military advances in southern Lebanon and discussions have stalled on how a verification committee could ensure the deal is adhered to. Under the framework, the Lebanese army is to control areas where Israeli forces have withdrawn and Hezbollah is disarmed.

The latest Israeli operations have also raised concerns in Lebanon over the unchecked scope of Israel's occupation in the south. Israeli forces have continued operations in areas beyond the boundaries of the security zone previously established, while strikes and demolitions have continued alongside the negotiations.

Israel is prepared to expand its campaign by “striking Hezbollah” at “additional locations” after demolishing tunnels built by the Iran-backed group in southern Lebanon, Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a video message on Friday.