Iran launches new wave of attacks on Gulf states after UN condemnation

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

Sirens sounded in several Gulf countries on Thursday morning as Iran unleashed a wave of attacks on its neighbours a day after the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution condemning its actions and calling for an immediate halt.

In the UAE, two people were killed and three were injured by falling debris following the interception of a ballistic missile over Abu Dhabi, raising the country's death toll from the war to 11.

The incident on Sweihan Road also damaged a number of vehicles, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said. The two victims have not yet been identified.

Authorities in the UAE had issued two safety alerts on Thursday – one at 3am and the second at 8.10am.

The UAE has been the Gulf state attacked most frequently, with Iran firing more than 2,100 missiles and drones at the country as of Wednesday, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence.

Sirens sounded in Bahrain on Thursday morning, several hours after the Interior Ministry said civil defence teams had extinguished a fire in Muharraq that was caused by an Iranian attack.

Saudi Arabia reported intercepting several drones heading towards its oil-producing eastern region on Thursday morning.

A Kuwait Ministry of Defence spokesman said loud explosions heard across the country were from intercepting missiles and drones launched from Iran.

Iraq urged to stop militia attacks

Several Gulf and Arab states have also called on Iraq to "take the necessary measures" to stop attacks being launched from its territory.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan condemned Iran's attacks in the region, as well as those by "armed factions loyal to Iran" operating in Iraq.

The six countries called on the Iraqi government to "take the necessary measures to halt the attacks launched by factions, militias and armed groups from the territory of the Republic of Iraq against its neighbouring states with immediate effect, in order to preserve fraternal relations and avoid further escalation".

They also condemned "activities that undermine the security and stability of regional states, planned by sleeper cells loyal to Iran and related terrorist organisations affiliated with Hezbollah", the Lebanese group, and other pro-Iran sleeper cells around the region, after several such cases were uncovered.

Iran-backed Iraqi militias began launching drones and rockets at US-linked sites in the country, including military bases, diplomatic missions, hotels, oilfields, refineries and residential areas, soon after the US and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28,

Neither the US nor Israel have claimed responsibility for the attacks on bases used by the groups across Iraq, which have killed dozens of their members.

It has been reported that several attacks on the region have originated from Iraq territory.