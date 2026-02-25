Iraq mourns eight soldiers killed in road accident

Eight Iraqi soldiers have been killed in a road accident in Anbar province, west of Baghdad, the Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The accident also claimed the lives of several civilians, the ministry said, but did not give a number or say when the crash occurred.

The soldiers belonged to the 27th Brigade's Commando Company, it said, which is part of the army's 7th Division linked to Al Jazeera Operations Command.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the dead. “We assure you that the relevant authorities are investigating the incident to take necessary actions,” the statement said.