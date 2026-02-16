Jordan's King Abdullah and UK's Keir Starmer agree humanitarian aid is 'vital' for Gaza

King Abdullah of Jordan and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have agreed that it was “vital” for more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, after a meeting in London.

In a statement issued by Downing Street after the talks, which also included Crown Prince Hussein, they also called for reforms to the Palestinian Authority.

“The leaders discussed the latest developments in the region and their shared goals in support of regional stability, including in Gaza and the West Bank,” the Prime Minister's office said.

King Abdullah with Keir Starmer and Crown Prince Hussein. Bloomberg

They also welcomed greater defence co-operation and said they would “seek to foster closer relationships” for economic growth.

Mr Starmer's spokesman earlier said they were there to discuss “shared efforts to support stability in the region” and that the visit demonstrated “the strength of the Jordan-UK relationship”.

A statement from Jordan’s royal palace said the leaders were there to “discuss developments in the region” as well as to reinforce the alliance between the two countries.

Several squadrons of US F-15 fighters have arrived in Jordan in the past few weeks, with the likelihood of a US strike on Iran growing as Washington demands Tehran ends its nuclear programme. Britain also has Typhoon fighters in the region, which like the F-15s could be used in a defensive capacity to shoot down cruise missiles or drones.

The visit also emphasises the close military ties between the countries, with many members of the Jordanian royal family training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. Last year the British and Jordanian heirs, Prince William and Crown Prince Hussein, also took part in joint events in Britain.

The UK has also supported Jordan’s efforts for refugees fleeing conflicts in the region, most recently from Syria.