Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon

Israeli strikes killed at least two people in Lebanon on Sunday, the country's Health Ministry has said.

The attacks were conducted in the eastern Bekaa Valley and several villages in south Lebanon, including Bouslaiya and Aita Al Shaab, according to the National News Agency.

A strike on a warehouse between Khirbet Selm and Kfar Dounine, in Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon, killed at least one person and injured another.

Another person was killed in a strike near the coastal city of Tyre. The victim was identified as Mohammed Al Hussani, a school teacher.

Israel's military said it struck a Hezbollah a “weapons manufacturing site”. It did not give any further details.

The other attack targeted Hezbollah's “military infrastructure”, the military said on X.

Despite a November 2024 truce, Israel has since carried out hundreds of attacks in Lebanon, usually claiming it is destroying Hezbollah infrastructure or eliminating members of the group. More than 350 people have been killed, according to an AFP tally of Health Ministry reports.

Lebanon's army has been instructed to disarm Hezbollah under a government plan to bring all weapons under state control. Under the truce, Hezbollah was to disarm and dismantle its military infrastructure in the border area south of the Litani River, which the Lebanese army said had been completed early this month.

Hezbollah says it will not give up its weapons while Israel continues to carry out attacks, and the US has expressed frustration with the pace of progress in disarming the group by the under-equipped Lebanese military.

Earlier this month, Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi said Israel has the right to continue attacking Lebanon as long as Hezbollah remains armed.

Mr Raggi, a vocal supporter of disarming Hezbollah, told Sky News Arabia, “as long as the weapons are not totally monopolised by the state, Israel will unfortunately retain the right to continue its attacks in accordance with this agreement”.