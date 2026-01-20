Anger as Lebanon appoints new customs chief facing Beirut blast investigation

The appointment of a new customs director-general in Lebanon, who is being investigated in connection with the 2020 Beirut port explosion, has caused an outcry in a country seeking justice.

Relatives of the victims of the explosion, which killed more than 220 people and left wounds in the Lebanese capital which are still raw today, protested against the appointment of Gracia Azzi. This was approved by the Council of Ministers last week.

Protesters held a sit-in outside Customs headquarters on Monday against the move and sought to block any attempt by Ms Azzi to enter her office. They said the move was held because of the “blatant disregard” for those who were killed.

The protesters, as well as campaigners and some politicians, have criticised what they regard as a “state that claims to uphold justice” but does the opposite, and had forgotten the promises it had made to uncover the truth over the blast.

President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, along with the cabinet, were elected to fanfare a year ago amid promises of reform. They had both promised to reach justice for the victims of the blast.

Ms Azzi was investigated as part of a 2018 corruption inquiry and is still part of the continuing investigation into the port blast.

Some have come to her defence, with Mr Salam, while reiterating he understood the plight and concerns of the families of the victims, saying “the presumption of innocence is a fundamental pillar of justice”.

Justice Minister Adel Nassar said he had objected to the appointment, describing it as “inappropriate” while reiterating the principle of innocent until proven guilty.

Mr Salam, a former head judge of the International Court of Justice, and Mr Nassar, a lawyer, have both repeatedly stressed that the investigation into the explosion continues while respecting the independence of the judiciary.

The domestic investigation by Judge Tarek Bitar has been repeatedly frustrated by delays, and to this day, no senior official has been held accountable for one of the largest non-nuclear explosions of all time.

Mr Bitar was able to resume his investigation last year and question senior officials for the first time, but the probe remains continuing.

The arrival in January of a new president, prime minister and government has largely been seen viewed as a catalyst for the investigation reopening – but now families of the victims have criticised the government's move to approve the appointment of Ms Assi. With or without the support, they have vowed to continue with their campaign for justice.

Ms Azzi's lawyers have condemned what they have described as a “campaign of defamation, denigration and intimidation”.