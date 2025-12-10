Lebanon fails in bid to extradite Beirut blast suspect from Bulgaria

A Bulgarian court has refused to extradite a ship owner wanted in connection with Lebanon's investigation into the 2020 Beirut port explosion.

The Lebanese government wants Russian Igor Grechushkin handed over after his arrest on an Interpol warrant in September. Authorities say his ship delivered the explosive materials responsible for the blast.

But a court in Sofia has blocked the extradition request over fears that Mr Grechushkin would be executed. “Lebanon did not provide sufficient evidence to ensure that the death penalty will not be imposed on him,” his lawyer Ekaterina Dimitrova said.

The explosive ammonium nitrate arrived in Lebanon in 2013 on a ship called the Rhosus, owned by Mr Grechushkin, authorities say. It was carrying 2,750 tonnes of the chemical from Georgia to Mozambique when it made an unscheduled stop in Beirut.

It was stored for years at Beirut's port, where it exploded in August 2020, killing more than 200 people and injuring thousands more. It was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history, shocking Lebanon and triggering a wave of outrage at corruption and mismanagement in the country.

The Beirut port explosion killed more than 200 people and injured thousands more. EPA

Mr Grechushkin faces charges of “introducing explosives into Lebanon – a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a large number of people”, according to Bulgarian prosecutors. He is also accused of disabling the ship's equipment.

In September he was arrested at Sofia airport on the basis of a Red Notice issued by Lebanon. Mr Ghrechushkin is expected to remain in custody until the Sofia Court of Appeal considers the case.

Angel Kanev, the supervising prosecutor in Bulgaria, said he would appeal Wednesday's ruling, arguing that Lebanese authorities had provided the required guarantees. “I believe that the grounds for extradition exist,” Mr Kanev told reporters.

Lebanon's investigation into the port explosion and possible negligence by Lebanese officials has dragged on for years, with families of the victims blaming political interference.

The judge heading the inquiry, Tarek Bitar, has faced political obstruction and threats that have frequently forced him to suspend his work. Lebanon’s new government, which came to power this year, has repeatedly said that justice is a priority and has vowed to support Mr Bitar.

