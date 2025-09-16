Russian owner of cargo ship linked to Beirut port blast is arrested in Bulgaria

Bulgarian police have arrested the Russian owner of the ship that transported ammonium nitrate to Beirut in 2013, seven years before the catastrophic 2020 port explosion.

Igor Grechushkin, owner of the cargo vessel Rhosus, has been detained in Bulgaria nearly five years after a Lebanese judge issued an Interpol arrest warrant for him and the ship's captain, Boris Prokoshev.

The vessel owner, who also has Cypriot nationality, was arrested at Vasil Levski Sofia airport after arriving on a flight from Cyprus.

Lebanon will request the extradition of Mr Grechushkin for questioning, judicial officials said. If he is not handed over, Lebanese investigators could travel to Bulgaria to question him there, they added. Authorities have 40 days to send the necessary documents to effect such a move, according to Bulgarian law.

The Rhosus was carrying 2,750 tonnes of the highly explosive chemical from Georgia to Mozambique when it made an unscheduled stop in Beirut in November 2013.

The cargo was unloaded, then stored unsafely for years, while the vessel, which had mechanical problems and owed port fees, was abandoned in the Lebanese capital after being declared unseaworthy.

Despite warnings from some officials, the sacks of ammonium nitrate onboard were unloaded after a court order in 2014 and stored in Warehouse 12 at Beirut port, which lies at the heart of the capital, near densely populated residential and commercial neighbourhoods.

On August 4, 2020, the stockpile of highly combustible chemical exploded, killing more than 220 people, injuring thousands more, and destroying districts around the port.

The Beirut port blast was ranked as one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history, leaving physical and emotional scars on Lebanon and its people to this day. Justice for the victims remains elusive.

A domestic investigation into the blast, which has been blamed largely on state negligence and mismanagement, is continuing. The judge heading the inquiry, Tarek Bitar, has faced political obstruction and threats that have frequently forced him to suspend his work.

Lebanon’s new government, which came to power this year, has repeatedly said that justice for the blast is a top priority and has publicly vowed to support Mr Bitar.

Last month, Justice Minister Adel Nassar told The National that Lebanon “cannot pretend” to be a state if answers are not found to questions about the port explosion.

“A state that is not able to give answers and ensure accountability to its citizens is a state not fulfilling its role,” he said.

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Planes grounded by coronavirus British Airways: Cancels all direct flights to and from mainland China Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific: Cutting capacity to/from mainland China by 50 per cent from Jan. 30 Chicago-based United Airlines: Reducing flights to Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong Ai Seoul: Suspended all flights to China Finnair: Suspending flights to Nanjing and Beijing Daxing until the end of March Indonesia's Lion Air: Suspending all flights to China from February South Korea's Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air and Jin Air: Suspend all flights

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

TOUCH RULES Touch is derived from rugby league. Teams consist of up to 14 players with a maximum of six on the field at any time. Teams can make as many substitutions as they want during the 40 minute matches. Similar to rugby league, the attacking team has six attempts - or touches - before possession changes over. A touch is any contact between the player with the ball and a defender, and must be with minimum force. After a touch the player performs a “roll-ball” - similar to the play-the-ball in league - stepping over or rolling the ball between the feet. At the roll-ball, the defenders have to retreat a minimum of five metres. A touchdown is scored when an attacking player places the ball on or over the score-line.

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

Karwaan Producer: Ronnie Screwvala Director: Akarsh Khurana Starring: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar Rating: 4/5

The biog Name: Abeer Al Shahi Emirate: Sharjah – Khor Fakkan Education: Master’s degree in special education, preparing for a PhD in philosophy. Favourite activities: Bungee jumping Favourite quote: “My people and I will not settle for anything less than first place” – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Meydan race card 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m​​​​​​​

7.40pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m​​​​​​​

8.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m​​​​​​​

8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m

10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m

((Disclaimer)) The Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (“Bank”) assumes no liability or guarantee for the accuracy, balance, or completeness of the information in this publication. The content may change at any time due to given circumstances, and the Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG is under no obligation to update information once it has been published. This publication is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, a recommendation or an invitation by, or on behalf of, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch), Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG, or any of its group affiliates to make any investments or obtain services. This publication has not been reviewed, disapproved or approved by the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) Central Bank, Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”) or any other relevant licensing authorities in the UAE. It may not be relied upon by or distributed to retail clients. Liechtensteinische Landesbank (DIFC Branch) is regulated by the DFSA and this advertorial is intended for Professional Clients (as defined by the DFSA) who have sufficient financial experience and understanding of financial markets, products or transactions and any associated risks.

Diriyah%20project%20at%20a%20glance %3Cp%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%201.9km%20King%20Salman%20Boulevard%2C%20a%20Parisian%20Champs-Elysees-inspired%20avenue%2C%20is%20scheduled%20for%20completion%20in%202028%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20Royal%20Diriyah%20Opera%20House%20is%20expected%20to%20be%20completed%20in%20four%20years%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20Diriyah%E2%80%99s%20first%20of%2042%20hotels%2C%20the%20Bab%20Samhan%20hotel%2C%20will%20open%20in%20the%20first%20quarter%20of%202024%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20On%20completion%20in%202030%2C%20the%20Diriyah%20project%20is%20forecast%20to%20accommodate%20more%20than%20100%2C000%20people%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20The%20%2463.2%20billion%20Diriyah%20project%20will%20contribute%20%247.2%20billion%20to%20the%20kingdom%E2%80%99s%20GDP%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20It%20will%20create%20more%20than%20178%2C000%20jobs%20and%20aims%20to%20attract%20more%20than%2050%20million%20visits%20a%20year%0D%3Cbr%3E-%20About%202%2C000%20people%20work%20for%20the%20Diriyah%20Company%2C%20with%20more%20than%2086%20per%20cent%20being%20Saudi%20citizens%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Nissan Altima

Price, base / as tested: Dh78,000 / Dh97,650 Engine: 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder Power: 182hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 244Nm @ 4,000rpm Transmission: Continuously variable tranmission Fuel consumption, combined: 7.6L / 100km

Results 6.30pm Madjani Stakes Rated Conditions (PA) I Dh160,000 I 1,900m I Winner: Mawahib, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm Maiden Dh150,000 I 1,400m I Winner One Season, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Maiden Dh150,000 I 2,000m I Winner Street Of Dreams, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 8.15pm Dubai Creek Listed I Dh250,000 I 1,600m I Winner Heavy Metal, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm The Entisar Listed I Dh250,000 I 2,000m I Winner Etijaah, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson 9.25pm The Garhoud Listed I Dh250,000 I 1,200m I Winner Muarrab, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 10pm Handicap I Dh160,000 I 1,600m I Winner Sea Skimmer, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

When Umm Kulthum performed in Abu Dhabi Known as The Lady of Arabic Song, Umm Kulthum performed in Abu Dhabi on November 28, 1971, as part of celebrations for the fifth anniversary of the accession of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan as Ruler of Abu Dhabi. A concert hall was constructed for the event on land that is now Al Nahyan Stadium, behind Al Wahda Mall. The audience were treated to many of Kulthum's most well-known songs as part of the sold-out show, including Aghadan Alqak and Enta Omri.

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Moon Music Artist: Coldplay Label: Parlophone/Atlantic Number of tracks: 10 Rating: 3/5