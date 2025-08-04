Lebanon marks five years since deadly Beirut port blast

Lebanon on Monday marked the fifth anniversary of the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast, which killed more than 220 people, injured thousands and devastated the capital.

Thousands are expected to march in Beirut on Monday near the explosion site to mark the anniversary. A moment of silence will be held for the victims at 6.07PM, the exact time five years ago that the blast took place.

On Sunday, Lebanon's Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh signed a decision to add the silos at the Beirut port to the country's general inventory of historic monuments. This means no modifications can be made to them without approval from the Directorate General of Antiquities.

The silos helped shield some neighbourhoods from part of the impact of the explosion and were badly damaged in the blast. Families of the victims have called for preserving the silos as a heritage site and physical testimony of the loss of their loved ones.

Five years on, no one has been held accountable for the explosion, which happened when nearly 3,000 tonnes of improperly stored ammonium nitrate detonated. The domestic investigation into the blast has been repeatedly impeded, with lead investigator Tarek Bitar threatened and regularly forced to bring the case to a halt.

The wheat silos that helped shield some Beirut neighbourhoods from the port explosion are being classified as historic monuments. EPA

But there are now signs of hope. Lebanon’s new government, which came into power this year, has repeatedly said that justice for the blast is a top priority and has publicly vowed its support for Mr Bitar.

The judge reopened the case earlier this year and has questioned some of the top officials who previously refused to attend hearings.

President Joseph Aoun on Monday paid tribute to the victims, insisting authorities were “working, by all available means, to ensure that the investigations continue” and “bring all those responsible to justice, regardless of their status”.

UN special co-ordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert said that “five years on, tragedy and pain are compounded by the glaring absence of justice”.

“Survivors and victims, and their families, deserve full accountability. And, they deserve it now,” she added.

