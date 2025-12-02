Much of Lebanon’s capital shut down on Tuesday as Pope Leo XIV led a morning mass for tens of thousands of worshippers – including President Joseph Aoun – at the Beirut waterfront.
Crowds began packing into the waterfront area in the early morning, standing shoulder-to-shoulder under heavy security, with helicopters circling overhead. Streets leading to the site were emptied well before the service began.
“It’s an amazing feeling. I hope his visit brings to Lebanon a lot of joy, peace and stability,” said Beirut resident Elven Daher who is originally from Marjayoun in south Lebanon and had been waiting since 8am. “Maybe a few years later we can tell our kids about this.”
The pontiff greeted worshippers from his popemobile as he made his way to the pulpit. President Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and political figures representing Lebanon’s many sects sat in the front rows.
The mass is the highlight and final item on the agenda of Pope Leo's three-day visit.
Before arriving for the mass, the Pope led a silent prayer at Beirut’s port, where more than 220 people were killed and hundreds injured in August 2020, in one of the world's largest non-nuclear explosions. Pope Leo also met families of victims of the explosion.
The Pope's visit brought a message of hope to a nation that is still subjected to Israeli attacks despite a ceasefire that came into effect last year.
Tuesday is the final day of a historic trip that took in Turkey before Lebanon. The late Pope Francis had planned to visit both nations but his deteriorating health prevented him. The visit coincided with the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, which settled key aspects of Christian doctrine, in what is now Iznik in Turkey.
The Case For Trump
By Victor Davis Hanson
The chef also advises singletons not get too hung up on “organic”, particularly high-priced varieties that have been flown in from far-flung locales. Local produce is often grown sustainably, and far cheaper, he says.