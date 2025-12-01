Pope Leo prays for peace at tomb of Lebanese saint revered for miracles of healing

Pope Leo XIV prayed for peace in Lebanon and the Levant at the tomb of the highly revered St Charbel on Monday, the first full day of his visit to the country.

Worshippers braved dismal weather and lined the streets leading to St Maroun Monastery in Lebanon's mountainous village of Annaya, about 40km from Beirut. The Pope prayed in French at the tomb of St Charbel as a choir sang nearby.

“Sisters and brothers, today we entrust to St Charbel’s intercession the needs of the Church, Lebanon and the world," he said. "For the world, we ask for peace. We especially implore it for Lebanon and for the entire Levant."

Speaking to guests at the tomb, the pontiff presented a lamp as a gift. "In offering this lamp, I entrust Lebanon and its people to the protection of St Charbel, so that they may always walk in the light of Christ," he added.

Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon has been a rare moment of hope for the country, which faces daily attacks from Israel and remains deeply divided over issues including the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Pope Leo XIV visits the Monastery of the Carmelite Sisters of the Theotokos in Harissa, Lebanon. Pope Leo XIV blesses a child during a warm welcome as he arrives in the country at Beirut International Airport. A child holds a Lebanese flag on the day Pope Leo XIV arrives in Lebanon. Pope Leo XIV arrives for a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut. Pope Leo XIV meets Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the Presidential Palace. The pontiff, watering a tree next to President Aoun, was making his first foreign trip on a six-day visit to Turkey and Lebanon. He wrote a dedication in the guest book at the end of his courtesy visit. Pope Leo XIV, President Aoun and his wife Neamat, the first Lady of Lebanon, review a guard of honour. Pope Leo XIV meets President Aoun's family. Pope Leo XIV receives a gift at the Presidential Palace. Members of different groups perform during Pope Leo XIV's visit to the Presidential Palace. Pope Leo XIV meets Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

From St Charbel’s monastery, Pope Leo is to travel to the Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harissa to meet bishops and priests, as well as pastoral workers. Later on Monday, he is to hold interfaith talks in Beirut's Martyr's Square, which has long been a symbol of meetings between Lebanon's different faiths, as well a site of protest.

St Charbel, a hermit who died in 1898, is revered for his piety and miracles of healing. Since his death, Annaya has become one of Lebanon’s most important pilgrimage destinations for those seeking his blessing.

Pope Leo arrived in Lebanon to much fanfare on Sunday afternoon and was greeted by President Joseph Aoun, as well as other leaders. In a speech, the Pope delivered a message of peace and persistence despite the country's difficulties.

He also praised the resilience of the Lebanese people and acknowledged the "highly complex, conflictual and uncertain" situation in the region.

