Pope Leo arrives in Beirut to begin eagerly awaited Lebanon trip

Pontiff is making three-day tour of Lebanon on second leg of first overseas trip

Jamie Prentis
November 30, 2025

Pope Leo XIV has arrived in Lebanon from Turkey for the second-leg of his first overseas trip since becoming pontiff in May.

He arrives in Lebanon, where about one third of the population is Christian, as the country continues to suffer from daily Israeli attacks and the fallout from last year's war.

On the first day of his highly anticipated three-day visit, Pope Leo was greeted in a welcome ceremony at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport before heading to a meeting with President Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda. In Lebanon's confessional system, the presidency is reserved for a Maronite Catholic. He will also meet Prime Minster Nawaf Salam and Speaker Nabih Berri on Sunday.

On Monday he will visit Lebanon's Maronite heartland. From Saint Charbel’s monastery in Annaya, Pope Leo will travel to the Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harissa to meet fellow bishops and priests as well as pastoral workers.

The next day he will hold an open-air Mass for tens of thousands of worshippers at the waterfront in Beirut before a silent prayer at the capital's port, where in 2020 a massive explosion killed more than 220 people.

Travel in central Beirut and other areas the Pope is travelling in is expected to almost completely shut down. Monday and Tuesday have been declared national holidays while about 1,300 journalists applied for accreditation.

Lebanon's last papal visitor was Benedict XVI in 2012. Pope Leo's predecessor, Francis, had hoped to visit Lebanon, but the country's precarious security situation and his declining health prevented his visit before he died in April.

Pope Leo's visit to Lebanon comes as the country endures one of its darkest chapters: still reeling from last year's Hezbollah-Israel war, plagued by daily Israeli attacks, paralysed by a deep-seated economic crisis and institutional failure, and fractured by political and societal divisions. Several points in the country's south – the region where Jesus is said to have conducted his earliest miracles – remain under Israeli occupation.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group and political party, has welcomed the visit of the Pope.

Updated: November 30, 2025, 2:17 PM
LebanonPope LeoPope Francis