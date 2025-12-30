An artist-led exhibition reckons with Lebanon’s trauma

For decades, Lebanon has been a byword for “resilience”, enduring repeated conflicts and crises. Yet, even in the current moment of relative calm – marked by the recent visit from Pope Leo XIV – bombs continue to fall, while the country remains trapped in political paralysis and economic collapse.

For many Lebanese, these conditions have become an immutable fact of life – an avoidant response shaped by generations of violence and injustice.

A new exhibition by AD Leb, hosted at Beit Beirut, pushes back against this culture of silence. Titled Freedom Recalled, it brings together works by 36 artists who confront the emotional and psychological scars of Lebanon’s past and present, addressing events from the outbreak of the Lebanese Civil War to today.

“Since 1975, we have been in a continuous state of chaos,” AD Leb founder and director Annie Vartivarian tells The National.

“Nothing is ever resolved in this country. The same catastrophes are repeated again and again, and people want to forget. There is no justice. There is just trauma. But if we take this opportunity to remember, to resist what is happening and come together, perhaps we can begin to solve these problems.”

Vartivarian’s connection to the exhibition is deeply personal. “I lost my daughter in the Beirut Port explosion. I lost a young cousin when I was 19. I lost most of my family when they left the country,” she says. “As Lebanese, we talk about resilience and moving on – but there is resilience, and then there is amnesia. This exhibition was born not from nostalgia, but from an urgent need to confront a past that has never been allowed to conclude.”

Works at the exhibition depict different moments of Lebanon's long history of national traumas over the past several decades. Photo: Robert McKelvey

The choice of Beit Beirut as the exhibition’s venue is deliberate. Built in 1924 as an apartment building, it was later occupied by militants during the civil war and transformed into a sniper’s nest overlooking the Green Line that once divided East and West Beirut. Today, repurposed as a museum and cultural centre, the building still bears the physical scars of conflict, its bullet-marked walls left exposed.

The scenography of Freedom Recalled responds directly to this history, recontextualising a site of violence as a space for reflection and healing. In doing so, it mirrors the exhibition’s wider mission – to address trauma openly and honestly, rather than perpetuating Lebanon’s cycles of avoidance and impunity.

“We wanted to rewrite the story of the Green Line as a symbol of reconciliation and rebirth, through plants and trees,” says Yasmina Wakim, co-founder of NGO For the Art and the exhibition’s scenographer. “The exhibition is a journey through Lebanon’s polarities and dualities. Each artist tells a story connected to one of these themes. And at the end of that journey, we offer art therapy sessions, facilitated by For the Art.”

“When trauma is buried, you can’t talk about it – and if you can’t talk about it, you can’t heal,” she adds. “It passes from generation to generation in a cycle of injustice and impunity. Mental health remains deeply taboo in Lebanon, so the idea here is to create space for these voices to be heard and to begin breaking that cycle.”

Among the participating artists is multidisciplinary practitioner Christine Safatly, who presents several works, including two drawings from her X-Ray Scanner series. Rendered in stark black-and-white pencil and pastel, the pieces combine human anatomy with jagged abstract forms, evoking both the physicality of unprocessed trauma and its lack of clear definition.

The exhibition features work by 36 artists. Photo: Robert McKelvey

“Everything you feel is processed through your body,” Safatly says. “That’s what I’m trying to explore visually. I chose the spine because it’s the base of the human body, and I’m using scratching and mark-making to show how memory and trauma operate unconsciously. It’s an emotional injury – something that can be triggered. When I stretch, it’s visceral. I feel it as I do it, and I want the viewer to feel it too.”

Elsewhere, cultural and visual anthropologist Sabah Haider presents a multimodal installation titled Three Stages of Grief, which foregrounds collective action in moments of rupture. One component, Another Wall That Shouldn’t Exist, features 108 personal text messages Haider received in the aftermath of the Beirut Port explosion, each asking her to bring medicines to Lebanon amid severe drug shortages. The messages are reproduced as anonymous handwritten notes, affixed to a purpose-built wall.

The work is accompanied by The Crying Table, an interactive piece that invites strangers to share their experiences, and Dear Diaspora, a series of postcards that use dark Lebanese humour to satirise the country’s recent crises. Displayed on a neon-lit board, the postcards are offered to visitors as gifts, extending the exhibition’s reach beyond Beirut.

“People engaging with the project while I was building it were always crying,” Haider says. “My intention was to keep it light, while showing that pain is shared and trauma is collective. It’s overwhelming to revisit something so recent – there’s anger, grief and also love. My goal is to take these messages to major cities across the diaspora and create spaces for dialogue.”

Another notable contribution comes from Maya Hmeidan and Assaad Seif of NGO Silat for Culture. Their work, Between Memory & Erasure… a Rightful Debate, centres on the ruined Beirut Port grain silos, which shielded much of West Beirut from the blast. The first element is a photograph taken by Hmeidan during a Unesco inspection, in which a lion-like form – dubbed the “Guardian of the Silos” – appears in the play of light and shadow across the rubble, echoing the structure’s protective role.

Three Stages of Grief (2025) by Sabah Haider. Photo: Robert McKelvey

The second element stages a written debate between two voices – Memory and Erasure. One argues for preserving the silos themselves as a memorial; the other advocates for replacing them with a new monument.

“When the Ministry of Culture classified the silos as a monument, we began discussing what that should mean,” Seif says. “Within the heritage community, we argued that people need a physical element to help them remember. But others felt something new and soothing should be built instead. That tension became the work.”

“More and more, we’re realising that heritage is a social construct,” he adds. “What the community decides has value becomes heritage. In January, we’ll gather public responses and reopen the debate – because disagreement, in this case, is healthy, and the decision should belong to the people.”

Freedom Recalled runs until January 11 at Beit Beirut

Ten tax points to be aware of in 2026 1. Domestic VAT refund amendments: request your refund within five years If a business does not apply for the refund on time, they lose their credit. 2. E-invoicing in the UAE Businesses should continue preparing for the implementation of e-invoicing in the UAE, with 2026 a preparation and transition period ahead of phased mandatory adoption. 3. More tax audits Tax authorities are increasingly using data already available across multiple filings to identify audit risks. 4. More beneficial VAT and excise tax penalty regime Tax disputes are expected to become more frequent and more structured, with clearer administrative objection and appeal processes. The UAE has adopted a new penalty regime for VAT and excise disputes, which now mirrors the penalty regime for corporate tax. 5. Greater emphasis on statutory audit There is a greater need for the accuracy of financial statements. The International Financial Reporting Standards standards need to be strictly adhered to and, as a result, the quality of the audits will need to increase. 6. Further transfer pricing enforcement Transfer pricing enforcement, which refers to the practice of establishing prices for internal transactions between related entities, is expected to broaden in scope. The UAE will shortly open the possibility to negotiate advance pricing agreements, or essentially rulings for transfer pricing purposes. 7. Limited time periods for audits Recent amendments also introduce a default five-year limitation period for tax audits and assessments, subject to specific statutory exceptions. While the standard audit and assessment period is five years, this may be extended to up to 15 years in cases involving fraud or tax evasion. 8. Pillar 2 implementation Many multinational groups will begin to feel the practical effect of the Domestic Minimum Top-Up Tax (DMTT), the UAE's implementation of the OECD’s global minimum tax under Pillar 2. While the rules apply for financial years starting on or after January 1, 2025, it is 2026 that marks the transition to an operational phase. 9. Reduced compliance obligations for imported goods and services Businesses that apply the reverse-charge mechanism for VAT purposes in the UAE may benefit from reduced compliance obligations. 10. Substance and CbC reporting focus Tax authorities are expected to continue strengthening the enforcement of economic substance and Country-by-Country (CbC) reporting frameworks. In the UAE, these regimes are increasingly being used as risk-assessment tools, providing tax authorities with a comprehensive view of multinational groups’ global footprints and enabling them to assess whether profits are aligned with real economic activity. Contributed by Thomas Vanhee and Hend Rashwan, Aurifer

Team Angel Wolf Beach Blast takes place every Wednesday between 4:30pm and 5:30pm

Who are the Soroptimists? The first Soroptimists club was founded in Oakland, California in 1921. The name comes from the Latin word soror which means sister, combined with optima, meaning the best. The organisation said its name is best interpreted as ‘the best for women’. Since then the group has grown exponentially around the world and is officially affiliated with the United Nations. The organisation also counts Queen Mathilde of Belgium among its ranks.

LIVING IN... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE CARD The line-up as it stands for the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on April 27 50-man Royal Rumble Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns Casket match

The Undertaker v Rusev Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship

Sheamus and Cesaro v Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy United States Championship

Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal Singles match

Triple H v John Cena To be confirmed

AJ Styles will defend his WWE World Heavyweight title and Cedric Alexander his Cruiserweight Championship, but matches have yet to be announced

The%20Woman%20King%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Gina%20Prince-Bythewood%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Viola%20Davis%2C%20Thuso%20Mbedu%2C%20Sheila%20Atim%2C%20Lashana%20Lynch%2C%20John%20Boyega%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

First Person

Richard Flanagan

Chatto & Windus

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHakbah%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENaif%20AbuSaida%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E22%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-Series%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%20and%20Aditum%20Investment%20Management%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900