Germany, UK and 12 other countries denounce Israel’s approval of more settlements

Fourteen countries, including France, Britain, and Germany, condemned on Wednesday Israel's recent approval of more settlements in the occupied West Bank.

This week, Israel's security cabinet approved 19 more settlements, bringing the number granted permission in the past three years to about 70.

“We, states of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom condemn the approval by the Israeli security cabinet of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank,” said a joint statement released by the French Foreign Ministry.

“We recall our clear opposition to any form of annexation and to the expansion of settlement policies,” it added.

The countries stressed such unilateral actions “violate international law” and risk undermining a fragile ceasefire in Gaza as mediators push for the implementation of the second phase of the truce. They urged Israel “to reverse this decision, as well as the expansion of settlements”.

They also reaffirmed their “unwavering commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution … where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side-by-side in peace and security”.

Arab countries condemned the move last week after reports emerged of the plan to approve the settlements. The UAE said the step “constitutes a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of international law, and undermines efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region”.

Egypt said approval to legalise and establish the new settlements “constitutes a blatant violation of international law and relevant decisions of international legitimacy”.

This month, the UN said the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank – all of which are illegal under international law – had reached its highest level since at least 2017.

Israeli Foreign Minister ​Gideon Saar rejected ‍the statement by foreign countries in an X ⁠post ‌on Wednesday, saying the decision aimed to help ⁠address security threats faced by ⁠Israel.

The approval of new settlements was followed by Defence Minister Israel Katz announcing that Israel will never leave Gaza, before retracting his quotes under pressure.

The occupied West Bank is home to 2.7 million Palestinians who have limited self-rule under Israeli military occupation. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have settled there.

